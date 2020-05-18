Huawei responds to the United States when TSMC cuts chip orders

Huawei rotating president Guo Ping responded to the strictest export controls by the US government. USA Aimed at preventing the Chinese tech giant from getting essential chips, following reports that its biggest supplier has already cut it. "We haven't figured it out yet," Guo said on stage at Huawei's annual analyst summit. "The United States government still persists in attacking Huawei, but what will that bring to the world?"

"In its relentless quest to strengthen its dominance over our company, the United States government has decided to proceed and completely ignore the concerns of many companies and industry associations," Huawei added in an official statement. “This decision was arbitrary and pernicious, and threatens to undermine the entire industry worldwide. This new rule will affect the expansion, maintenance and continued operations of networks worth hundreds of billions of dollars that we have implemented in more than 170 countries. "

"We hope that our business will inevitably be affected," the Huawei statement continues. "We will do our best to find a solution."

Nikkei Earlier today reported that TSMC has moved to stop new orders from Huawei following the announcement by the United States government last week. The rules are specifically designed to target Huawei and its HiSilicon chip affiliate, which require a license for any shipment from manufacturers using US technology or equipment. USA TSMC did not deny the reports, but called them "pure market rumors," according to Reuters.

%MINIFYHTMLe777896a67accc7b90994a268b0753f715%

Huawei has suggested in the past that it could change its chip supply to Samsung in this eventuality. The company has also recently been exploring domestic chip production through the China International Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (SMIC), which has just received a $ 2.2 billion investment from the Chinese government.

"The United States is leveraging its own technological strengths to crush companies outside its borders."

SMIC is a relatively small competitor to TSMC, however, and it would take a long time to expand Huawei's cutting-edge demands. Last week, SMIC began mass production of HiSilicon's Kirin 710A processor at its 14nm node, but TSMC is expected to advance to a more advanced 5nm process this year. Even the original Kirin 710 was manufactured by TSMC at 12nm, and that was a mid-range chip in 2018.

"This decision by the United States government does not only affect Huawei. It will have a serious impact on a large number of global industries, "Huawei said in its statement. "In the long run, this will damage trust and collaboration within the global semiconductor industry that many industries depend on, increasing conflict and loss within these industries. The United States is leveraging its own technological strengths to crush companies outside its borders. This will only serve to undermine the trust that international companies place in the technology and supply chains of the United States. Ultimately, this will harm the interests of the United States. "

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer division, also spoke out against the United States government today. "The so-called cybersecurity reasons are just an excuse," he wrote in a WeChat post reported by Bloomberg. "The key is the threat to the technological hegemony of the United States."