HTC makes headphones that look like a black version of Apple's AirPods

HTC appears to be close to releasing new wireless headphones called U Ear, and they closely resemble Apple's AirPods.

Photos of the headphones leaked through US regulatory agency documents. USA And Taiwan, who were seen by Android Police.

The U ear is very similar in design to Apple AirPods, with shiny plastic, a rounded ear tip, and an in-ear stem. There seem to be two big differences: the charging pins are located on the front of the headphones, rather than the tips of the ends, and the headphones are all black, unlike AirPods, which only come in white. Although it is always possible, HTC could launch other color options.

HTC's charging case is also inspired by Apple's headphones. Both look like a compact, polished cube-shaped box. There's a big difference, though, the HTC case opens up like a ring box, rather than having a hatch on top of the case. The case also features a USB-C port for charging the headphones, and it appears the package will include a USB-A to USB-C cable.

Apple's AirPods were initially launched in 2016 and have followed with a second generation and Pro model. Other companies, such as Amazon, Jabra and Microsoft, have attempted to capture some of the wireless headphone market, with mixed success. Some companies, like Huwaei, have even entered the market with designs that are clearly inspired by the Apple product.