How virus data can be misleading

Good Morning. A fired inspector general was investigating the secretary of state. Shopping malls are in trouble. And we are about to enter a confused period with the coronavirus.
Life in New York City felt pretty normal in early March. The children went to school. Restaurants and theaters were full. On March 9, I recorded a podcast in front of a few hundred people in Times Square.
In hindsight, we know that the coronavirus was sweeping the city. Deceased It peaked in early and mid-April. And the typical time from contraction to death is three to five weeks, according to my colleague Apoorva Mandavilli, suggesting that in early March it was near the transmission peak.
For the next two weeks, it will be important to consider this recent history. Without massive testing, and the United States You are not doing mass testing – there is a delay before a virus outbreak manifests. Most people who develop symptoms do not do so for at least five days, and sometimes longer. The worst symptoms generally take almost three weeks to appear.
With more parts of the USA USA Starting to reopen, many people will be tempted to look at the data this week and begin to proclaim victory over the virus. But this week's data won't tell us much. Instead, it will reflect the reality of early May and late April, when much of the country was still blocked.
"The data is always two to three weeks old," Ezekiel Emanuel of the University of Pennsylvania told me. "And we find it hard to understand that things are different from what we are seeing." Crystal Watson of Johns Hopkins University told The Associated Press that we really would not know how the reopening had affected the spread of the virus. five to six weeks
Five in the morning
1. Scrutiny of Pompeo's use of taxpayer funds
Before President Trump announced his firing on Friday, the State Department inspector general had begun an investigation into the agency's leader, Mike Pompeo. The investigation focused on Pompeo possible use of a political representative for personal tasks, such as walking the dog and picking up dry cleaning.
2. An upcoming mall apocalypse?
J.C. Penney, who which filed for bankruptcy on Friday, is likely to start closing some of its more than 800 stores soon, potentially creating major problems for malls that are already struggling. Department store chains like J.C. Penney account for about 30 percent of the total square footage of the mall in the U.S. UU., Providing rent and increasing pedestrian traffic.
3. The republican plan to patrol the vote.
The Republican Party is mounting a National effort to determine who votes in November, with plans to recruit up to 50,000 volunteers to monitor polling places. The program is based on preventing electoral fraud, although the threat of that is practically non-existent, researchers say. Democrats say the real goal is to suppress minority voters.
The Times' Michael Wines explains that the plan was made possible by a 2018 federal court ruling that, for the first time in nearly four decades, allowed Republicans to organize campaigns against alleged electoral fraud without court approval. Courts had previously banned such campaigns, after finding instances of Republicans intimidating minority voters.
"It presents narratives that are irresistibly cinematic," writes Ben, "and often omits the complicated facts and inconvenient details that can make them less dramatic."
David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, defended Farrow's reports and said the magazine was "proud to publish it." Farrow said he brought "caution, rigor, and nuance,quot; to each of his stories.
5. Police killings on the rise in Rio
Rio de Janeiro police killings rose to more than 1,800 last year, a record. A Analysis of the timing of 48 such murders indicated routine police brutality and a culture of impunity established by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.
A quarter of the cases in the analysis involved an officer who had previously been charged with murder. The trend, which has coincided with a drop in crime in the city, is consistent with Bolsonaro's campaign promises, whose crime policies resemble those of President Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines.
The New York Times article announcing Amelia Earhart as the first woman to fly a solo, uninterrupted voyage across the Atlantic Ocean referred to her as "Mrs. Putnam,quot; because she was married to George Palmer Putnam. Only after she wrote a letter to the editor at the time, Arthur Hays Sulzberger, did The Times begin to use her "professional name."
After Veronica Chambers and Amisha Padnani, two editors here, stumbled upon that story, they decided to delve into the newspaper's story of calling women by their husbands' names, such as "Ms. Diego Rivera,quot; (Frida Kahlo) and "Mrs. Martin Luther King Jr." (Coretta Scott King).
Ode to Joy
Cello Concerto For One Please
Lucky residents of Germany have been attending a series of 10 minute individual presentations. Organized by local orchestras, the recitals offer attendees their first contact with live music since the country closed in March.
A concert moved a spectator to tears: "I didn't know if I was sad, maybe thinking of someone who had lost, or was happy about the music," said a bassoonist.
End of Dance Last Dance ’
The final episodes of "The Last Dance," the ESPN hit documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls from 1997-98, aired last night. So this is a good time to put Jordan in historical perspective.
That 1997-98 season capped the most successful stretch that any athlete in the three largest professional sports leagues in the United States has had in the past half century. Jordan and his co-star Scottie Pippen won six championships in eight seasons (one of which Jordan took off).
By comparison, Tom Brady won six titles in an 18-year span in soccer, while Derek Jeter won five titles in 14 years in baseball. These are some of the other great races since 1970:
