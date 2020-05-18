How to remove duplicates in Microsoft Excel

Fortunately, Microsoft Excel comes with a feature that allows users to find duplicate values and remove them. Follow our step-by-step guide to find and remove duplicate values in Excel spreadsheets.
Note that removing duplicates will permanently remove these values.
How to find and remove duplicates in Excel
Select the cells for which you want to search for duplicate values
Click Start and go to the Conditional Formatting option
Here, choose the Duplicate Values option in the Highlight Cell Rules section
Now, choose the format you want to apply for duplicate values and click OK
Once the values are highlighted, select the range of cells that has duplicate values
Click Data and select Remove Duplicates and check or uncheck the columns where you want to remove duplicate values.
Click OK to apply the changes.
