How to remove duplicates in Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel is a very powerful document processing tool, especially when it comes to reporting, calculating, and storing a database for any particular project. However, sometimes when creating an Excel spreadsheet, people often face challenges and make mistakes due to duplicate values ​​in their data.

Fortunately, Microsoft Excel comes with a feature that allows users to find duplicate values ​​and remove them. Follow our step-by-step guide to find and remove duplicate values ​​in Excel spreadsheets.

Note that removing duplicates will permanently remove these values.

How to find and remove duplicates in Excel

one) Select the cells for which you want to search for duplicate values



2) Click Start and go to the Conditional Formatting option



3) Here, choose the Duplicate Values ​​option in the Highlight Cell Rules section



4) Now, choose the format you want to apply for duplicate values ​​and click OK



5) Once the values ​​are highlighted, select the range of cells that has duplicate values



6) Click Data and select Remove Duplicates and check or uncheck the columns where you want to remove duplicate values.



7) Click OK to apply the changes.

