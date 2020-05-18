How France lost arms to fight a pandemic

PARIS – When President Emmanuel Macron repeatedly declared "war,quot; against the coronavirus in March, he solemnly promised that France would support "front-line,quot; health workers with "the means, protection."
The reality was that France was almost defenseless.
Government policies on past pandemics had left a formidable national reserve of almost worn out masks. Officials had also outsourced manufacturing capacity to replenish that reserve to overseas suppliers, despite warnings since the early 2000s about the increasing risks of global pandemics.
That has left France, unlike Germany, its rival for European leadership, dependent on foreign factories and painfully unable to increase domestic production of face masks, test kits, fans, and even over-the-counter thermometers and medicines to reduce fever to calm the sick
Today, as one of the world's strictest blockades has begun to loosen, France has become a case study of how some countries are now reconsidering their dependence on global supply chains built over the past two decades with the mantra of low costs and fast delivery. Even now, France has no guarantees that it will be able to secure enough supplies in the coming weeks to protect itself against a possible second wave of the virus.
"In times of crisis, we can no longer switch from one production area to another to obtain our essential products,quot;, Louis Gautier, the former director of the General Secretariat of Defense and National Security, a powerful inter-ministerial unit within the prime minister's office that coordinates large-scale crisis response, said in an interview. “The issue of strategic stocks and secure supplies needs to be reconsidered. You have to invent a new model. "
France had long identified the masks as indispensable in a pandemic, but the government had stopped storing them for the past decade, mainly for budgetary reasons. Domestic production collapsed at the same time that the country's pharmaceutical industry was also moving abroad.
France had decided "that it was no longer necessary to maintain massive stocks in the country, given that production plants could operate very quickly, especially in China," health minister Olivier Véran said in parliament in March.
But the range and speed of the coronavirus defied that logic. Still recovering from its own outbreak, China, the world's leading mask maker, was overwhelmed by the orders. India, a major exporter of medicines, temporarily banned exports for fear of shortages.
As the globalized supply chain broke, French health officials lost critical time as the national government, as well as cities, towns, and even neighborhoods, struggled to buy supplies directly from China and elsewhere. The government organized China's highly publicized mask airlifts, betraying both its despair and dependence.
France has suffered more than 27,000 deaths and one of the highest death rates in the world, 60 percent higher than in the United States.
"We will have to rebuild France's agricultural, health, industrial and technological independence," Macron said in a recent speak to.
For many critics, France's defenselessness against the virus was the logical conclusion of the emptying of France's manufacturing base, a transformation that has deepened inequality and fueled violent protests, such as the yellow vest movement.
In the early 2000s, Germany had a slight advantage over France in the manufacture and export of PCR test kits, the most widely used today to detect the virus, and oxygen therapy equipment, according to United Nations data. But by 2018, Germany had a trade surplus of $ 1.4 billion for PCR test kits, while France had a deficit of $ 89 million.
While Germany was able to quickly mobilize its industry to combat the pandemic, France was paralyzed. He was unable to conduct large-scale tests because he lacked cotton swabs and reagents, low-value but crucial items that had been outsourced to Asia.
“France has become too de-industrialized since the 2000s; he's paying for it today, "said Philippe Aghion, an economist who teaches at Harvard and Collège de France.
In an as yet unpublished study, Mr Aghion and economists at the Free University of Brussels found that, above all, countries with the ability to manufacture test kits and related instruments, such as Germany and Austria, had so far suffered fewer deaths during the pandemic.
In France, shortages have even affected basic goods. Pharmacies ran out of thermometers. Supplies of acetaminophen, a common pain reliever sold as Tylenol in the United States, became so dangerously low that authorities restricted its sale.
The last European factory to produce the drug was in France, near the city of Lyon, but closed in 2008, according to the French National Academy of Pharmacy. The association has a long time He warned of a growing dependence on foreign drug manufacturers, noting that 60 to 80 percent of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Europe are imported, compared to 20 percent three decades ago.
"Nothing has been done at the government level to stop this," said Marie-Christine Belleville, a member of the academy.
The warnings, in fact, had been issued for years.
Following the SARS pandemic in Asia in 2003, French officials analyzed the risks in a series of reports and created a national arsenal of masks and other protective equipment manufactured by national suppliers, in accordance with the Gaullist tradition of maintaining a strong national home. defense industry that also exports Rafale fighter jets, submarines, minesweepers and frigates to the world.
In 2006, a government pandemic plan recommended a series of measures, including the creation of mask reserves. A year earlier, the French Ministry of Health signed a five-year contract to buy 180 million masks a year that Bacou-Dalloz, then France's largest mask maker, would produce at a factory in Plaintel, some 280 miles from Paris.
The details of the contract, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times, reveal the government's strategic thinking at the time. Securing a national supplier would help France avoid being "exclusively dependent on imports that would be affected in the context of a pandemic."
The contract would guarantee the government's "renewal of its mask arsenal,quot; as older stocks reach their expiration dates. And during a pandemic, the government could requisition the plant's production.
The government order "monopolized the entire production capacity of the Plaintel factory," said Jean-Jacques Fuan, former director of the plant.
"In the next 15 years, the arrival of a pandemic is possible," the newspaper warned. It could be very contagious and deadly, he said, and it could come and go in waves for weeks or months.
But soon after, many politicians began to criticize the policy of storing masks and medications as waste. About 383 million euros spent in 2009 in The acquisition of 44 million vaccines against the H1N1 flu caused a political scandal after less than 9 percent of the French were vaccinated.
In 2013, the General Secretariat of Defense and National Security issued a new pandemic directives that emphasize "overall savings,quot; and reduce the importance of maintaining an arsenal. Surgical masks would be stored, but not the more sophisticated FFP2 masks, which the report says cost 10 times more.
The directives also transferred the responsibility, and the costs, of securing and storing masks to public and private employers. This contributed to the severe shortage France has suffered in recent months as government officials became less committed to the issue.
Gautier, the former director of the general secretary, said the new directives were intended to improve the distribution of masks by requiring employers, such as hospitals, to store them and make them legally responsible for the protection of their employees.
But he acknowledged that "it would have been logical to transfer the credits and not only the costs to the employers. We should also have implemented control measures to ensure that the reforms have been applied correctly."
But the new policy also undermines France's ability to produce masks. Employers, now accused of acquiring masks, naturally looked for cheaper suppliers abroad.
And to save costs, the government placed large orders that only Chinese factories could meet, said Francis Delattre, a former senator whose 2015 Report warned of exhaustion of the masks.
"Small French factories were losing orders," said Delattre. "It was very dangerous to entrust just one or two Chinese conglomerates to protecting the health of the country."
And without its only government customer, the factory in Plaintel, which had been running 24 hours a day, saw its business shrink and finally closed in 2018, Fuan said.
By disposing of expired masks, France's national arsenal dropped from 1.7 billion in 2009 to 150 million in March.
And when the "invisible enemy,quot; began to sweep across France, the country that made some of the world's most sophisticated military equipment failed to produce enough face masks.
"This crisis should lead us to consider healthcare as a strategic sector that should take advantage of much of what we do in defense," said Arnaud Danjean, a European legislator.
"We were not armed for this," he added.