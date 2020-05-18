Hospitals, COVID-19 Damage Healthcare Sector Reel – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The global coronavirus pandemic has created a great need for medical care in the United States, but it is also delivering a devastating financial blow to that sector.

COVID-19's concerns have kept patients away from doctors' offices and forced the postponement and cancellation of non-urgent surgeries. The pandemic has also closed large portions of the American economy, leaving many prospective patients uninsured or in a financial situation that slows spending.

All of this has forced hospitals, healthcare systems, and doctors to lay off staff, cut costs, and hope that they will return to normal soon.

"You couldn't ask for a worse situation, really," said Joe Antos, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute.

Health care provided the biggest drag on the United States economy in the first quarter. Spending on care fell at an annual rate of 18%, the largest decline for that sector among records since 1959.

Economists point out that hospital systems, a key driver of the sector's performance, are one of the main reasons behind COVID-19's drag, which initially hit some parts of the sector with more intensity than others.

The nation's largest hospital chain HCA Healthcare said that total outpatient surgeries at the hospital in the past month decreased approximately 70% through the end of April.

In many cases, hospitals that miss out on those profitable surgeries are winning patients with COVID-19 and losing money on them. Those patients may require hospitals to expand intensive care units, spend more on infection control, and stock up on gowns and masks, among other items.

The Association of American Hospitals estimated in a recent report that the nation's hospitals and health systems will collectively lose more than $ 36 billion from March to June for treating hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Adding factors such as lost revenue from postponed surgeries, the total rises to more than $ 200 billion, the association said. Congress has so far set aside $ 175 billion to help hospitals and other care providers, but the hospital association says more assistance is needed.

"We are facing perhaps the greatest financial crisis in our history," said association president and CEO Rick Pollack.

From the doctor's office, the view is also bleak.

Dr. Seemal Desai said patient visits for his Dallas area dermatology practice plummeted about 85% after the COVID-19 hit.

He began to see patients on the Internet with the help of smartphone or tablet cameras. But that created new problems. Desai said some patients do not have the technology to make online visits. Others hesitate because they are not sure if their insurance covers them.

Only about half of the patients who were offered a telemedicine visit actually did.

"You would think my volume would skyrocket and people would cry it out, but it's just the opposite," Desai said.

The dermatologist cut expenses, including marketing, and has cut some employee hours.

Nationwide, the health care sector cut nearly 1.5 million jobs from February to April, or about 9% of its total, according to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A large part of that came from the dentist offices. Preliminary data shows that employee totals for that portion of the sector sank by more than 500,000, or 53%.

Overall economic growth, as measured by gross domestic product, fell at an annual rate of 4.8% in the January-March quarter despite the severe impact of the virus only being felt in the last two weeks of March.

The current quarter is expected to be much worse. The Congressional Budget Office forecasts that GDP will drop 40%. That would be four times the biggest drop in quarterly GDP records dating back to 1947.

Still, healthcare researchers hope that hospitals, doctors' offices, and surgery centers will gradually recover. But they are still not sure how much the patient volume will return.

People who have lost jobs and insurance coverage cannot visit the doctor unless absolutely necessary.

The Kaiser Family Foundation recently estimated that nearly 27 million people, or about 8 percent of the US population. They could have been uninsured at least temporarily between March and early May due to the loss of employer-sponsored insurance.

It may also take time for some patients to trust that a hospital or doctor's office is safe enough to visit without detecting COVID-19.

"People are afraid to go to any medical center right now," Antos said, noting that the economy could also face another setback if infection rates rise again.

In Dallas, Dr. Desai removed chairs from their waiting rooms to increase the social distancing of patients and staff. He is also asking other patients to wait in their cars until the exam room has been disinfected.

The dermatologist received help from the government in the first round of payroll protection loans, and that will help him for a few more weeks.

But don't expect a quick rebound. It is difficult to reconstruct the volume of patients when only two people can be in the waiting room at the same time.

"After another month, I honestly have no idea if we can stay open," he said.