Hong Kong lawmakers fight amid fears of expanding Chinese control

The fighting broke out Monday among lawmakers in Hong Kong as they debated the leadership of a committee that will consider legislation that pro-democracy politicians fear will tighten China's control over semi-autonomous territory.
The fight was the second to break out in the Hong Kong legislature this month; A similar dispute erupted on May 8 when lawmakers also fought for the committee's leadership.
The Hong Kong pro-democracy camp accused lawmakers of the establishment of illegitimately taking control of the committee, which for months has been chaired by Dennis Kwok, a pro-democracy lawmaker. Chinese officials and pro-Beijing lawmakers have accused Mr. Kwok of blocking the new legislation, including a bill that would penalize disrespect for the Chinese national anthem.
Hong Kong officially adopted the Chinese national anthem, March of the Volunteers, in 1997, when the former British colony returned to Chinese control. But some of the city's residents never accepted it as their own, often booing loudly when playing at soccer games and other public events.
The proposed legislation would penalize such practices, which have become more popular as tensions between the city and Beijing have tightened, and those who insult the song could face heavy fines or up to three years in prison.
Monday's turmoil erupted when pro-Beijing lawmaker Chan Kin-por prepared to preside over committee elections for a new leader to replace Mr. Kwok. Pro-democracy lawmakers approached with posters and a black cloth to cover the speaker's stage in protest, but were blocked by more than a dozen security guards flanking Mr. Chan.
At least four pro-democracy legislators were carried or dragged off the floor of the Legislative Council.
Lam Cheuk Ting, a pro-democracy legislator, ripped pages from the legislature's rulebook and scattered them in the fray. Other lawmakers shouted that Mr. Chan and the pro-Beijing camp had improperly seized power over the committee.
Starry Lee, a pro-Beijing lawmaker, was finally elected as the committee's new chair after many pro-democracy politicians were removed from the chamber.
Mr. Kwok, who was replaced as acting president, said the elections violated the practices of the Hong Kong legislature.
As long as the "pro-establishment camp doesn't like something, they will do whatever it takes, including breaking the system we have and the rules we have," Kwok said. "The price of freedom is constant vigilance."
Lawmakers in favor of Beijing criticized the opposition for starting the fight and interrupting an election that was sanctioned by the president of the Legislative Council. They suggested that the black cloth worn by legislators in favor of democracy should hide violent acts.
The tensions that are convulsing the legislature come as the Hong Kong protest movement, which had largely subsided when the coronavirus epidemic gripped the territory, has shown new signs of a revival in recent weeks as the Coronavirus infections have decreased in the city.
Calls have recently emerged for protesters to surround the legislature next week to avoid passing the controversial national anthem bill.