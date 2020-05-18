His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

A new group of viruses in Jilin, the second largest city in Jilin province, and another in Shulan led health officials to quarantine at least 8,000 people. Jilin residents cannot leave the city.
Supplies decrease in France and Britain without vaccine
Some European leaders have warned that it may not be practical, or even possible, to wait for a vaccine before lifting restrictions on society.
Italy will open restaurants, bars and shops today, and allow Italians to legally visit their friends again, but Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said that the country cannot afford to wait for a vaccine. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested that a vaccine "may not come to fruition,quot; for some time.
Voices Teenager shares what it's like to survive severe inflammatory syndrome Linked to the coronavirus that has been identified in 200 children in the United States and Europe.
American-made bombs are killing civilians in Yemen
President Trump's acceptance of arms sales to Saudi Arabia has helped prolong a war that has They killed more than 100,000 people in the poorest nation in the Arab region. Bombs made in the United States have fallen on wedding shops, funeral parlors and a school bus in Yemen, creating the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Above, a funeral hall destroyed in Sanaa in 2016.
Our investigative reporters reviewed thousands of pages of records and interviewed more than 50 people who knew or made decisions about the policy, in two administrations, of selling US weapons to Saudi Arabia.
Afghan agreement: A long-standing dispute over the presidential election was resolved on Sunday when President Ashraf Ghani gave his rival, Abdullah Abdullah, the leading role in the peace process with the Taliban and naming the rights of more than half of the cabinet. The deal ends a political crisis that impeded efforts to end the country's long war.
Norwegian mystery: At first, the disappearance of a tycoon's wife seemed to be a kidnapping. But since suspicion turned to her husband, Norway has obsessed with every development.
What we are reading: This trial of the vulture. "An apparently bland explanation of why the author, an art critic, and his wife, an even more famous art critic, have been drinking shoddy coffee and eating nothing but chicken paillard during the pandemic enters an autobiographical narrative so I get out of the way. I have no words, "writes our reporter Jennifer Steinhauer. "Please read every word."
Close-ups of the pandemic
Philip Montgomery has spent two months on an assignment for The Times magazine, documenting the coronavirus outbreak in New York City. Photographed health workers within hospitalsand families in a funeral home in the Bronx
Entering hospitals for the first time was a mixed bag. The entire experience was traumatizing, and it was terrifying to see the sheer volume of patients suffering there. We saw a system that had been transformed and we saw healthcare workers working tirelessly to treat all New Yorkers.
The immediate reading was fear and trauma, but on the other side of the coin there was hope and calm because the doctors and nurses transmitted the ability that we would be fine in their hands. It was a roller coaster of emotions.
We would be struck by the reality of what was happening, and then we would be in the presence of these doctors who were so focused, clear, and unwavering, and it was beautiful.
Over the course of these outbreaks, I learned about the reality behind the numbers. It is one thing to follow the news and statistics, but another to witness the underlying tragedy up close.
I really hope that this work will promote empathy for fellow Americans. We all have a role to play in this, and I hope these images show that we are all doing our best. I also hope it serves as a record in our collective history.
How has it affected me? I'm not really sure. I am still processing it. I have no idea why I'm still moving through it.
