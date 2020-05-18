His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

A new group of viruses in Jilin, the second largest city in Jilin province, and another in Shulan led health officials to quarantine at least 8,000 people. Jilin residents cannot leave the city.

Some European leaders have warned that it may not be practical, or even possible, to wait for a vaccine before lifting restrictions on society.

Italy will open restaurants, bars and shops today, and allow Italians to legally visit their friends again, but Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said that the country cannot afford to wait for a vaccine. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested that a vaccine "may not come to fruition,quot; for some time.

Entering hospitals for the first time was a mixed bag. The entire experience was traumatizing, and it was terrifying to see the sheer volume of patients suffering there. We saw a system that had been transformed and we saw healthcare workers working tirelessly to treat all New Yorkers.

The immediate reading was fear and trauma, but on the other side of the coin there was hope and calm because the doctors and nurses transmitted the ability that we would be fine in their hands. It was a roller coaster of emotions.

We would be struck by the reality of what was happening, and then we would be in the presence of these doctors who were so focused, clear, and unwavering, and it was beautiful.

Over the course of these outbreaks, I learned about the reality behind the numbers. It is one thing to follow the news and statistics, but another to witness the underlying tragedy up close.

I really hope that this work will promote empathy for fellow Americans. We all have a role to play in this, and I hope these images show that we are all doing our best. I also hope it serves as a record in our collective history.

How has it affected me? I'm not really sure. I am still processing it. I have no idea why I'm still moving through it.

