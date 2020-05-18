Here's why sports fans are going crazy over NASCAR's big comeback

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
Start Your Engines, Sports Fans Games and races are starting slowly but surely again.
After the Coronavirus The pandemic put a big pause at major events like baseball, basketball, and the 2020 Olympics, fans received a big sign of progress this weekend when NASCAR returned to the small screen.
Fox's coverage of the NASCAR Cup had more than 6.2 million viewers across the country.
And while fans couldn't get up close and personal at Darlington Raceway in North Carolina, the numbers prove that Americans were ready for one of the first live sporting events in the country since the Coronavirus was declared a national emergency on Dec. 13. March.
For those who missed the weekend race, they're still in luck! The Toyota 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at the same location is scheduled for Wednesday night. In fact, Jewel He will sing the national anthem before the fun begins.
"We have to say that today was a good day," Nascar shared on Instagram after the races this weekend.
With the absence of major sports, fans have discovered new activities that didn't necessarily get a lot of attention in the past. For example, ESPN decided to broadcast the American Cornhole League's Cornhole Mania from Rock Hill, South Carolina earlier this month.
"The COVID-19 crisis obviously continues to disrupt everyone's normal life," Stacey Moore, commissioner and founder of the American Cornhole League, told ESPN in a statement. "We hope that the resumption of competition will help in some way by entertaining sports fans at home."
Earlier today, Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo He also got sports fans to speak with his latest tweet.
"New York State is ready and willing to partner with major sports teams interested in playing safely, without fans," he said. shared. "If our professional sports teams can make it work (and be safe) on their part, we support it."
Let the games begin, soon.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
