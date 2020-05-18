Here's why sports fans are going crazy over NASCAR's big comeback

Start Your Engines, Sports Fans Games and races are starting slowly but surely again.

After the Coronavirus The pandemic put a big pause at major events like baseball, basketball, and the 2020 Olympics, fans received a big sign of progress this weekend when NASCAR returned to the small screen.

Fox's coverage of the NASCAR Cup had more than 6.2 million viewers across the country.

And while fans couldn't get up close and personal at Darlington Raceway in North Carolina, the numbers prove that Americans were ready for one of the first live sporting events in the country since the Coronavirus was declared a national emergency on Dec. 13. March.

For those who missed the weekend race, they're still in luck! The Toyota 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at the same location is scheduled for Wednesday night. In fact, Jewel He will sing the national anthem before the fun begins.