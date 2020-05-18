Here's Governor Whitmer's update on the state's response to COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

– Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on Monday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19.



Whitmer signed an executive order to further protect Michigan workers as the state begins to re-engage sectors of the economy.

This executive order requires all companies to adhere to strict safety guidelines to protect their workers, their sponsors, and their communities from infection. To encourage compliance, the Governor also signed an executive directive to appoint a Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Under executive order 2020-91, companies that resume work in person must, among other things, develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and make it available to employees and customers by June 1.

Businesses must also provide COVID-19 training to workers that covers, at a minimum, infection control practices in the workplace, the proper use of PPE, the steps workers must take to notify the company or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and how to report unsafe working conditions.

Whitmer also announced reopening in two retail business regions, office work that cannot be done remotely, and restaurants and bars with limited seating. The two regions are in the northern part of the state, specifically, the MERC 6 and 8 regions, as detailed in the Governor's MI Secure Start Plan to re-engage Michigan's economy.

Partial reopening It will take effect on Friday, May 22. Cities, towns, and municipalities may choose to take a more cautious course if they choose to: the order does not restrict their authority to restrict restaurant or bar operations, including limiting such establishments to outdoor seating.

Region 6 The Governor's MI Safe Start Plan includes the following counties: Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle and Emmet.

Region 8 The Governor's MI Safe Start Plan includes the following counties: Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, Keweenaw, Iron, Baraga, Dickinson, Marquette, Menominee, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce, Mackinac, and Chippewa.

May 15 Press conference updates

On Thursday, Whitmer and the Plaintiffs in the Gary B. Literacy case, initially filed against Governor Rick Snyder, signed a settlement agreement. Whitmer says she remains committed to ensuring literacy pathways for children across Michigan. She says this was a historic decision and she is proud to fight to defend it.

On Friday, Whitmer announced a process on how the state can begin planning when and how students and staff can begin to safely return to school buildings.

Whitmer signed an Executive Order to establish an advisory council to relearn. The panel, which will be comprised of students, parents, front-line educators, administrators, and public health officials, will be tasked with providing the COVID-19 Task Force on Education within the State Emergency Operations Center with recommendations on how to do so. safely, equitably, and efficiently return to school in the fall. It will also align with the MI Safe Start Plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on May 7 her six-phase plan to stop the spread of COVID-19 and reopen Michigan's economy. The governor has worked with leaders in healthcare, business, work and education to develop the plan, and says Michigan is in phase three.

May 13 Press conference updates

Whitmer opened the conference by taking a few minutes to remember former Senator Morris Hood, who died at age 54 of COVID-19.

Whitmer also mentioned that 10,000 protective dresses were donated to the city's first responders in honor of Skylar Herbert, the first child to die in the state of COVID-19.

Here are the Whitmer updates:

On Wednesday morning, his administration announced that the state of Michigan will participate in the Federal Unemployment Insurance Agency's Work Share program to help offset the budgetary implications as a result of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan is currently in the third of 6 phases of MI's Safe Start Plan to re-engage the state's economy.

Whitmer was also joined by business leaders from across the state who are committed to ensuring the safety of their employees and customers.

As of Wednesday, there were 48,391 Michigan coronavirus cases and 4,714 deaths. 22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 8.

May 11 Press conference updates

Whitmer said Tuesday will be nine weeks since the coronavirus first appeared in the state.

As of Monday, May 11, COVID-19 is present in 79 of Michigan's 83 counties.

The state has provided more than 1.1 million Michigan unemployed workers with more than $ 4 billion in benefits.

Businesses cannot punish a worker who must stay home because they have tested positive for COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms, or have been in contact with someone who has.

The Department of Corrections has taken a series of measures to protect people serving sentences, expanding testing protocols and streamlining conditionalities.

The Whitmer administration will continue to monitor data and reports from Michigan state parks.

Until there is a vaccine, social distancing is the only real tool to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 47,552 and 4,584 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. and 22,686 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Michigan through May 8.

May 7 Press conference updates

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order Thursday to extend Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe order through May 28. Under this order, Michiganders are not yet to leave their homes except to run critical errands, participate in safe outdoor activities, or go to a specific location. jobs.

The governor's order will allow manufacturing workers, including those of large Michigan auto companies 3, to resume work on Monday, May 11 as part of their MI Safe Start Plan.

After announcing that Michigan manufacturing workers will return to work on Monday, May 11, Whitmer detailed the six phases of his MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage Michigan's economy.

The phases of the pandemic include: OUT OF CONTROL INCREASE: The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems. PERSISTENT SPREAD: We continue to see high levels of cases with concern about the capacity of the health system. FLATTENING: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the capacity of the health system is sufficient for current needs. GETTING BETTER: Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are clearly on the decline. CONTAINSIN G: Continuous case improvements and mortality rates, with rapidly contained outbreaks. POST-PANDEMIC: Community outreach is not expected to return. Whitmer announced Michigan is in phase three from May 7. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 45,646 and 4,343 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. ITS T. More updates: Pfizer announced that the first participants received one dose in the US. USA In a clinical trial for the BNT162 vaccine program to prevent COVID-19 infection.

More than 2,700 businesses across Michigan received a total of $ 10 million in the Michigan Small Business Assistance Program.

DHHS announced that nearly 90,000 low-income college students in Michigan who are enrolled in career or technical education programs are eligible to receive current food assistance benefits this week.

May 4 Press conference updates

MDHHS Deputy Chief of Health and Executive Medical Director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun also provided an update on COVID-19 in Michigan. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined the governor at the press conference to discuss the May 5 election.

May 5 also marks 8 weeks since the crisis in Michigan began.

Here are the Whitmer updates:

Due to the hard work of the state procurement office, private donations, increasing businesses and workers, and federal government donations, Michigan now has enough PPE for the last hospital for several weeks.

Suspension of foreclosures and evictions

Expanded access to child care

Futures for frontliners

On Monday, Whitmer signed an executive directive creating the Michigan Office of Accountability COVID-19 within the state budget office.

