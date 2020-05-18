Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 51,915 and 4,915 deaths as of Monday at 2 p.m. ITS T.

* 513 of the cases announced Monday are due to improved testing taking place on the premises of the Michigan Department of Corrections.

28,234 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 15.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 15, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 15, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 by jurisdiction updated 18/05/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 6 6 one Allegan 186 2 Alpena 91 91 9 9 Antrim eleven Arenac 31 one Baraga one Barry 57 one Bay 248 sixteen Benzie 4 4 Berrien 528 30 Branch 95 2 Calhoun 304 18 years Cass 60 60 2 Charlevoix 14 one Cheboygan 19 one Chippewa 2 clear fifteen 2 Clinton 135 10 Crawford 57 4 4 Delta 14 2 Detroit city 10368 1260 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 165 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1869 231 Gladwin 17 one Gogebic 5 5 one Great tour 2. 3 5 5 Gratiot 49 4 4 Hillsdale 167 2. 3 Houghton 2 Ferret 44 one Ingham 649 2. 3 Ionia 119 3 Iosco 59 8 Isabella 62 62 7 7 Jackson 415 26 Kalamazoo 719 42 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 2868 56 lake 3 Lapeer 180 30 Leelanau 10 Lenawee 136 3 Livingston 386 25 Luce 2 Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 6357 740 Manistee eleven Marquette 52 10 Mason 27 Mecosta 18 years 2 Menominee 8 Inland 71 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 433 18 years Montcalm 55 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 513 24 Newaygo fifty Oakland 8050 913 Oceana 54 2 Ogemaw 17 Osceola 10 Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 99 10 Ottawa 558 24 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty-one Saginaw 930 99 Sanilac 39 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 227 twenty St Clair 407 31 Saint Joseph 87 one Tuscola 172 19 Van buren 115 6 6 Washtenaw 1245 89 Wayne 8760 966 Wexford eleven 2 MDOC * 3051 57 FCI ** 118 3 Unknown 2 Out of state 62 62 Grand total 51915 4915

* Michigan Department of Corrections

** Federal Correctional Institute

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case-fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19-associated causes of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

