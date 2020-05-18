Hear Taylor Swift's charming acoustic rendition of Cornelia Street

Dave Hogan / ABA / Getty Images
We hope we never lose this, we hope it never ends.
Taylor Swift He hosted an amazing special concert for his fans over the weekend. On Sunday night, ABC aired Swift's "City of Lover,quot; show, during which he performed numerous songs from his latest hit album, Lover. The Swift set also included a series of acoustic performances, much to the delight of Swifties everywhere.
One of the songs that Swift decided to strip for the special? "Cornelia Street,quot;. During the special concert, Swift pulled out his guitar, sat down, and performed the fan-favorite song.
"I use songs almost like photographs, so I can go back to a time, to a memory, to be able to experience it," Swift said of "Cornelia Street," believed to be the early stages of her relationship with her boyfriend. Joe Alwyn. The song's title is a nod to a New York City street where the couple are rumored to have spent time together early in their romance.
During the special concert, the Grammy winner also performed acoustic versions of "Death By a Thousand Cuts,quot; and "Daylight,quot;. For "Daylight," Swift sat at the piano to play for the crowd.
"I was thinking about how I would really like to play some of these songs for the first time and I was thinking that perhaps the best way to do it would be to play them acoustically, just as I wrote them," Swift shared. with his fans
Swift announced the special concert earlier this month during a video message on Good morning america.
"So I played this concert in September called City of Lover and it was in Paris and it was a lot of fun," Swift continued. "It was actually a show organized to celebrate the Lover album that came out, and we filmed it! So that will air on ABC on May 17. "
The special concert, which also featured never-before-seen photos, is available on Hulu and Disney + starting today. Swift & # 39; s Lover performances Living in Paris They're also available on iTunes now!
You can listen to Swift's acoustic version of "Cornelia Street,quot; above!
