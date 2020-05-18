Hear Taylor Swift's charming acoustic rendition of Cornelia Street

We hope we never lose this, we hope it never ends.

Taylor Swift He hosted an amazing special concert for his fans over the weekend. On Sunday night, ABC aired Swift's "City of Lover,quot; show, during which he performed numerous songs from his latest hit album, Lover. The Swift set also included a series of acoustic performances, much to the delight of Swifties everywhere.

One of the songs that Swift decided to strip for the special? "Cornelia Street,quot;. During the special concert, Swift pulled out his guitar, sat down, and performed the fan-favorite song.

"I use songs almost like photographs, so I can go back to a time, to a memory, to be able to experience it," Swift said of "Cornelia Street," believed to be the early stages of her relationship with her boyfriend. Joe Alwyn. The song's title is a nod to a New York City street where the couple are rumored to have spent time together early in their romance.