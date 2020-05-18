HBO now no longer works on some Apple TV models – BGR

HBO has removed support for HBO Now from second and third generation Apple TV models, as previously announced.

Users of older Apple TV models have to upgrade hardware or use other streaming devices to access HBO Now.

HBO Go will continue to be available for a period, but HBO plans to remove the app from previous models soon.

It’s not just you. Everyone who owns a second or third generation Apple TV media player can no longer stream HBO Now shows on the device, as HBO warned more than a month ago. HBO said at the time that it decided to remove both HBO Now and HBO Go from these Apple TV models "to provide the best streaming experience." As long as HBO Now is gone, HBO Go will remain active for a few additional months, giving users time to update their streaming settings to compensate for the changes.

HBO explained in a support document that users have other streaming options available to them for HBO Now, so they are not forced to upgrade their Apple TV box to a newer generation. If you own an old Apple TV device, you should wait a bit longer before getting the latest model, as word on the street is that a more powerful sixth generation device is just around the corner.

HBO explains that you can stream HBO Now on another player or streaming console if you have one connected to your entertainment system. Chromecast is also supported, and it's the cheapest possible replacement for 2nd or 3rd generation Apple TV when it comes to HBO Now functionality. Other solutions include using AirPlay to stream HBO Now to your Apple TV, or using an HDMI cable to connect your phone, tablet, or computer to the TV. The latter is definitely not a great alternative, of course. Some smart TVs will also allow you to run the application.

If you pay for HBO through your cable subscription, then you have access to HBO Go for an additional $ 5, and Go should work on the same devices as Now. HBO Now is the independent HBO app that cable cutters would subscribe to. A Go or Now subscription offers you the same content.

Things will get more complicated soon, when HBO Max is about to launch. HBO Max is HBO now on steroids. In addition to all the Now content, you'll also get plenty of additional content from other WarnerMedia properties. In fact, your HBO Now subscription will become HBO Max as long as you subscribe directly through HBO, Apple, or Google.

With all that in mind, removing HBO Now from older Apple TV models won't necessarily affect all users, and HBO Go will continue to work for a while. But some of you will have to make the appropriate changes, which may include purchasing an additional streaming device, a new TV, or a new model of Apple TV.

