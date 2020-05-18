HBO Max acquires YA Novel Camp for cinema; Williamson Adaptation Kit – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has opted for the novel Lev Rosen NOW To camp and it will become a feature film. Dan Jinks will produce through his Dan Jinks Company. The script will be written by Kit Williamson, the creator, director and star of the Emmy-nominated LGBTQ series. EastSiders, which recently premiered its fourth and final season on Netflix.

Sixteen-year-old Randy Kapplehoff loves to spend the summer at Camp Outland, a camp for queer teens. It is where he met his best friends. It is where he takes the stage in the great musical. And that's where she fell in love with Hudson Aaronson-Lim, who only likes direct-action men and hardly knows that Randy doesn't exist at all. Randy reinvents himself over the summer as ‘Del, an amateur, male and market camper. Even if that means giving up show tunes, nail polish, and his unicorn sheets, he's determined to make Hudson fall in love with him. But as he and Hudson get closer, Randy has to wonder how much he's willing to trade for love. And is he really love anyway, if Hudson doesn't know who he really is?

The book will be published on May 26 by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers in the United States, and on May 28 by Penguin Random House Children & # 39; s in the United Kingdom.

"I found this book hilariously fun and also quite moving," said Jinks, whose production credits include Best Picture winner. American beauty, milk and Big fish. "It's a love story between gay teens that has nothing to do with going out. A book and a movie like this would have meant everything to me when I was growing up. I am delighted that HBO Max has come on board with such enthusiasm."

Rosen writes books for all ages, most recently Jack of hearts, a young adult mystery about a teen sex advice columnist and his anonymous stalker and Depth, a black adult who takes place in a New York city flooded by climate change.

Rosen is represented by Lucy Stille Literary; Williamson for More / Medavoy and Buchwald, Jinks for Eric Brooks in Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.

HBO Max's Jessie Henderson purchased the project and will oversee the streaming service.