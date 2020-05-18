Home Entertainment Harry Styles "Sugar Watermelon,quot; video just came out, and I'm legitimately sweating

Harry Styles "Sugar Watermelon,quot; video just came out, and I'm legitimately sweating

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Harry Styles "Sugar Watermelon" video just came out, and I'm legitimately sweating

Why, thank you, Mr. Styles.

Also known as the video Harry was mysteriously seen filming in January.

And wowowowow, it sure is ~ juicy ~.

The video begins with Harry hanging out on the beach at this aesthetically pleasing table.

And he ~ sensually ~ plays a little watermelon.

So Harry lies on the sand looking at some very, very attractive people

And that's when the juicy and fun sugary watermelon begins.

It goes without saying that the stans are amazed:

6]

cultural impact: ██████ ██████ ██████ ██████ ██████ ██████ ██████ _____________ watermelon anything mv sugar more # WatermelonSugar

cultural impact:

██████
██████
██████
██████
██████
██████
██████ _____________
watermelon anything
mv sugar more

# WatermelonSugar

7]

pretending to be a sea creature only to meet Harry while filming the #WatermelonSugar music video

eleven]

Legend has it that Harry's watermelon is still floating in the Pacific Ocean ... #WatermelonSugar

Legend has it that Harry's watermelon is still floating in the Pacific Ocean … #WatermelonSugar

14]

If someone asks me what was the best day of my life, I will reply on May 18, 2020 #WatermelonSugar

If someone asks me what was the best day of my life, I will reply on May 18, 2020 #WatermelonSugar

So what do you think of "watermelon sugar,quot;? Watch the full video here and tell us in the comments below.

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©