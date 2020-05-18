Harry Styles Releases Music Video & # 39; Watermelon Sugar & # 39 ;: Watch

When they are kidnapped at home, the days seem to coincide in an impossible disaster. But now they won't because I will remember dividing the time I spent sheltering in the place as the time before harry styles he dropped his unspeakable ode to going down and the time later.

At video for its super sweet single "Watermelon sugar," Styles enjoys the summer with some beautiful women on a flawless California day. There is so much commotion and celebration of bodies and closeness that it almost feels like a dream, and in today's reality, it is, and it is wonderful. While styles can be a sex symbol for many, this is truly a moment of no return for the singer – he's never been so explicit and simultaneously playful, and the result is unexpectedly exciting.

Styles begins his music video with this witty dedication, right before slapping PG-13 over an otherwise extremely charming, fun and flirty visual with tons of groping playful. If this is what leaving Molly with Styles is like telling me to the end:

"Watermelon Sugar" begins with young Harold basking in the Malibu sun at a table packed with an ideal breakfast: tea, orange juice, a slice of watermelon, a croissant, and a large plate of butter.

He caresses a watermelon with the delicacy that no man with a pinky ring has ever had before.

And soon he's transported to an incredibly sexy beach party with lighthearted models and tons of watermelon to nibble on. Yes at this point when watching the video your mind has yet to ask itself somewhere impure with the heavy-handed images, I don't know what to tell you. This is Call me for your orgy. This is kind, friendly, playful and also clown. All sexy pictures should provoke so much joy

He has been fed; He has eaten.

In conclusion, it is too early for this business. And yet, who doesn't mind an afternoon delight?

Watch "Sugar Watermelon" below, in its entirety. Come on.

