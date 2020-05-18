Harry Styles dedicates Watermelon Sugar music video to Touching

And it sounds like a song!

Harry Styles has released the music video for his hit song "Watermelon Sugar,quot;. The 26-year-old singer released the visual for his fans on Monday morning, just in time for summer. This video was released a day after Styles released a trailer for the video, which shows a table set up on a beach, with waves crashing in the background. At the opening of the music video, a message says, "This video is dedicated to playing." Later we see styles and friends enjoying watermelons on the beach.

In late 2019 Styles sat down for an interview with Apple Music Zane Lowe, where he addressed speculation about the meaning of the song.

"Everyone has figured out what it is about," Lowe said of the song. "The joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure,quot;.

"Is that what this is about?" Styles replied shyly, smiling. "I do not know."

Styles released "Watermelon Sugar,quot; in November 2019, which caused many fans to raise their eyebrows at the song's lyrics.

"It tastes like strawberries on a summer night / And it sounds like a song," Styles sings in the song. "I want more berries and that summer feeling / It's so wonderful and warm."