Hannah Brown feels embarrassed for saying the N word, source shares

This rose is losing its bloom.

Weekend, Hannah Brown He was criticized for saying the N word during an Instagram Live session.

For a little review of what happened: High school star was recorded singing DaBabyThe hit song "Rockstar,quot; on Saturday night. And although he skipped the letter F part of the letter, he apparently forgot to do the same with the racial slur.

Moments later, she said, "I'm so sorry … I was singing a song, I'm so sorry."

"I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like … Oh, God," he continued. "I have never used that word. I have never called anyone who … You may think that I am something that I am not, but I am not that."

After receiving a backlash from Bachelor Nation stars and fans, the reality show personality apologized.

"I owe you an important apology," he said on Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said."