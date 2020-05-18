Hannah Brown feels embarrassed for saying the N word, source shares

This rose is losing its bloom.
Weekend, Hannah Brown He was criticized for saying the N word during an Instagram Live session.
For a little review of what happened: High school star was recorded singing DaBabyThe hit song "Rockstar,quot; on Saturday night. And although he skipped the letter F part of the letter, he apparently forgot to do the same with the racial slur.
Moments later, she said, "I'm so sorry … I was singing a song, I'm so sorry."
"I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like … Oh, God," he continued. "I have never used that word. I have never called anyone who … You may think that I am something that I am not, but I am not that."
After receiving a backlash from Bachelor Nation stars and fans, the reality show personality apologized.
"I owe you an important apology," he said on Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said."
She added: "I have read your messages and I have seen the damage I have caused. I own everything. I am very sorry and I know that, whether in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
Right now, Hannah has been quiet on social media since she released her statement on Instagram Stories. However, a source is sharing with E! News how High school Alum feels in light of her actions.
"Hannah is extremely upset and embarrassed by the situation," the source tells us. "She hadn't realized what she'd done until after the fact, and she's very disappointed in herself. It was a huge mistake and she feels horrible."
According to our source, High school alum got in touch with her friend (and Tyler CameronBFF) Matt James.
"Hannah immediately contacted Matt James and apologized for his actions. He definitely withdrew him, but he knows that Hannah did not mean what he said," shares the source. "They are close friends and have spent a good amount of time together and he knows he is out of Hannah's character."
The source adds: "Matt is looking at the positives of the situation and wants Hannah to learn from this. He and Tyler discussed things and they both agreed that they know that Hannah is not racist at their core, but they both think she needs to use her platform to learn. of this and spread awareness. "
On Sunday, James apparently responded to Hannah's actions with a caption on Instagram Stories that said, "We are going to spread love today."
However, Cameron directly commented on the situation after Brown received a backlash.
"Right now, you have a chance to bury (sic) someone or lift them up. We need to get HB out of this," he wrote Sunday in his Instagram Stories. "He is learning and growing like each of us. Love eliminates hatred. Hate only generates more hatred. Let us learn and rise with love."
In addition, he made reference Rachel LindsayIt is perfect for understanding why the N word is deeply offensive and how she personally felt hurt by it.
"Rachel was spot on," Cameron said on Instagram Stories. "You should look at the comments. We have a long way to go on this topic and much to learn. If you are on the defensive, it is part of the problem."
He added: "It is not about dragging HB. It is about using your platform for reasons like this. So that we can educate those who don't get it. This is bigger than HB. This is a social problem."
In Lindsay's response, she revealed that she spoke to Brown directly. She also noted that she is "tired,quot; of having to educate and address these issues.
"I never wanted to talk about this, I never wanted to say anything, I'm honestly tired of feeling like I have to talk because other people don't … I'm personally offended by what was done …," the first Bachelorette party shared lead "To start from the beginning, last night, when it all came out."
"You know, it's easy to make a statement … It's easy to hide behind the words, but when you're brave enough to say the N word on camera, on your platform …" he continued.
Adding: "Let me say, when you are bold enough to say the word on your platform, then you must be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize in the same way that you said the word."
