Grubhub driver allegedly runs over woman with his car after refusing to practice social distancing

# Roommates, as food delivery services have become increasingly popular due to the coronavirus outbreak, questionable behavior has also increased. A Chicago Grubhub driver is in trouble with authorities after allegedly hitting a woman with her car after an argument about her denial of social distance.

@TMZ_TV reports that a local Chicago Grubhub driver officially surrendered to authorities after allegedly running over a woman with her car. May 15th In the Lakeview neighborhood on the north side of Chicago, Angenita Tanner, owner of Mrs. T.'s southern fried chicken, argued with the Grubhub driver inside her restaurant and continued outside because she was outraged at being asked for social distance. .

According to Tanner, the man came in to pick up a delivery order and Tanner asked him to wait outside because he is currently only allowing one person to enter his restaurant at a time. That's when she says things got ugly and a verbal altercation ensued, including the man yelling and kicking in the front door. Tanner and his daughter, Bijan Early, followed him outside to get his license plate and call the police, and while behind the wheel he sped up on purpose, hitting Early with his car from behind.

Tanner says her daughter suffered multiple bone fractures and had to require surgery for her injuries. He will likely recover, but the Grubhub driver in question faces multiple charges after surrendering because the entire incident was captured on video.

Grubhub, meanwhile, has publicly condemned the alleged hit and run, and says the driver's credentials have been officially revoked. The company is fully cooperating with the Chicago police to obtain any necessary information about the investigation.

