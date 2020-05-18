Grimes' mom criticizes Elon Musk for "Bulls – t,quot; Tweet after Singer's "challenging,quot; pregnancy

Less than two weeks later Grimes and Elon musk She welcomed her son, X Æ A-12, the singer's mother is putting Musk in her place.

Over the weekend, Tesla's CEO tweeted, "Take the red pill." Fans pointed out that Musk's tweet was a reference to Matrix and has been adopted by right-wing online groups and men's rights activists.

For Grimes' mother, Sandy GarossinoMusk's tweets were offline and completely unacceptable.

"If your partner had a challenging pregnancy and delivery in the past two weeks …" Garrossino said in the now deleted tweet. "And you were over 16 years old, would you be criticizing MRA bulls on Twitter right now?"

Now just that, but Canadian political consultant Gerald Butts republished Musk's tweet, adding: "Buddy has a 3-week-old baby. Maybe stay away from the broflakes."

To which Grimes' mother replied, referring to her grandson: "He is not yet 2 weeks old."