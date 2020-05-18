Governor Newsom announces new on-site shelter facilitation, weeks after retail in store, salons, and professional sports – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Citing encouraging progress in the state's battle against the coronavirus pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced additional modifications Monday to the shelter-in-place order to allow most rural counties to move forward deeper into the reopening of Stage 2, which includes dining – in restaurants and shopping malls.

The governor also predicted that if current trend lines were maintained in new COVID-19 cases, testing, contact tracing, and EPP distribution, California would be weeks away from moving to Phase 3, which would include allowing retail stores and beauty salons operate. as well as professional sports to resume without the assistance of fans.

Newsom noted some of the signs of progress in the past two weeks, including declines in both hospitalizations and ICU patients over a 14-day period; Tests that have passed the 1.3 million mark, with 57,000 tests administered in the past 24 hours, several thousand deployed contact trackers, and a greater distribution of personal protective equipment.

"In our additional modifications, we are allowing some larger counties to continue to progress more deeply in Phase 2, with immediate effect, but at their own pace," Newsom said. "We estimate that approximately 53 of the 58 counties would be eligible to move to this phase."

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

While the Bay Area was one of the state's most slowly progressing regions, Newsom noted that 24 counties in the state have self-assessed and confirmed that they can overcome the current California home stay order and adopt variations in their counties. The criteria for counties to certify that they are ready to move forward with the reopening of Stage 2 are listed on the California website COVID-19.

As COVID-19 testing increases significantly in the state, more and more attention will be focused on the rate of positive tests, with the goal of keeping the positivity rate below 8 percent.

"We are really beginning to focus on hot spots within counties, particularly in and around our skilled nursing facilities and those areas within counties that remain the most vulnerable and challenging in terms of protecting people and preventing spread of the virus. So, in this next phase, we look to redouble efforts around those critical points within those counties, "Newsom explained.

The governor said that if the state can continue its progress and keep the transmission rate and positive tests low, more modifications to the stay-at-home order would follow suit.

“We will make announcements across the state, not just with regional variations, that would allow retail to not only pick up, but to in-store retail to shrink. In addition to that, sporting events, professional sports in that first week of June, without spectators and very mandatory modifications and conditions, could also begin to move forward. And a number of other sectors of our economy will open up once again if we maintain these trend lines in the coming weeks, and that includes cutting hair, for example, which is very significant. That could be done in a regional variation, but it will be possible to move forward, we believe in the coming weeks, even across the state. "

When asked for more details on when in-store and haircuts would be allowed, Newsom said, "We are within a few weeks. We will post guidelines in the space for counties that can self-assert in the next week or so." , and then in a few weeks, more broadly across the state, those guidelines will be available. "

Part of the Stage 3 reopens would involve religious gatherings, and as Newsom moves forward in allowing congregations to gather, having worshipers sitting on benches will require significant modifications.

“We are within weeks of some significant modifications related to houses of worship. Working with the faith-based community, today we have made progress in counseling services and clarifying counseling as an appropriate advancement under the order of permanence in the home for places of worship, as well as allowing clergy to congregate as they would. otherwise with these office guidelines that have been modified, ”Newsom said. “But when it comes to congregants returning to the banks, we are a few weeks away. But we are working overtime with community leaders to reach those guidelines and restore that capacity, we hope, in the very, very near future. "

California has seen a total of 80,430 coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon, with 3,302 deaths attributed to the disease.