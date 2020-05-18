Governor Greg Abbott Says Child Care Services May Reopen, Bars Too – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed the reopening of Texas from the State Capitol amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that all child care services can reopen "immediately."

"Every decision I have made, as well as every decision I will announce today, has the unanimous support of our team of medical experts," he said.

Child care centers, youth clubs like the Boys and Girls Scouts, and the YMCA and YWCA may reopen and conduct activities.

The governor also addressed another topic that is very important to many Texans: bars.

They can open this Friday.

"Bars, wine tasting rooms, craft breweries and similar businesses can open to 25% of capacity," said Abbott.

Abbott also announced that restaurants and other companies opened during the previous wave of reopens may increase capacity by up to 50% limitation starting Friday.

Bowling alleys, car concerts, rodeos and equestrian events, zoos and aquariums can also reopen on Friday, all with 25% occupancy. Furthermore, social distancing is required.

Starting May 31, youth sports camps, minor leagues, day and night camps, scout camps, Bible study, and 4H camps can begin. Some professional sports such as professional golf, auto racing, and baseball may return without in-person spectators.

And on June 1: School districts can organize a summer school, again, social distancing is required.

But when it comes to theme parks like Six Flags, Abbott hit the brakes.

"Those parks have unique challenges."

Texas Democratic Party President Gilberto Hinojosa released a statement in response to Monday's announcement that said in part:

"If we don't do this safely, we risk a deadly boomerang effect, and then all our hard work and sacrifices will have been in vain." Our approach should be led by doctors and public health experts, not by political donors and lobbyists. ”

Abbott also acknowledged that deaths and positive cases continue to rise. He said that testing continues to increase and that the number of positive tests compared to all tests has decreased.

However, critics don't believe him.

The governor also said the state has enough hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators. The state's top doctor said they are still trying to hire 4,000 contact trackers who can call those who tested positive and trace who they were close to. But the state still can't do that with everyone.

