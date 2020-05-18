Global markets rise as investors search for silver liners – live updates

European markets increase as investors search for side dishes amid the pandemic.
World markets widened on Monday in hopes that the world economy will gradually emerge from the coronavirus outbreak.
European markets rose about 2 percent in early trading after more moderate gains in Asia. Oil prices also increased in the futures markets, while the prices of US Treasury bonds. USA In the long term they fell, both signs of investor optimism. Futures markets forecast that Wall Street would open approximately 1 percent more.
Investors searched for silver linings as the world struggles with locks and other restrictions. Japan released economic figures on Monday that show the world's No. 3 economy formally fell into recession, but Tokyo has begun easing some of its containment efforts. On Sunday, Jerome H. Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, suggested that a full American recovery from virus-induced blockages could take until the end of 2021.
The Nikkei 225 index in Japan, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong and Kospi in South Korea rose 0.5 percent. The Mainland Composite Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent.
The FTSE 100 index in London and the CAC 40 index in Paris increased 2.1 percent in early operations. In Germany, the DAX rose 2.3 percent.
Japan fell into a recession for the first time since 2015, as its already weakened economy was dragged down by the impact of the coronavirus on domestic and foreign companies.
The world's third-largest economy after the United States and China fell at an annualized rate of 3.4 percent in the first three months of the year, the country's government said on Monday.
That makes it the largest economy to officially enter a recession, often defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth, in the coronavirus era. Other major economies around the world are expected to follow, joining Japan, as well as Germany and France in recession, as efforts to contain the outbreak expand worldwide. Experiences from China, where the outbreak first emerged in December and January, suggest that the recovery will be long and difficult.
"The economy entered the coronavirus crash in a very weak position," said Izumi Devalier, Japan's chief economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, but "the really big and ugly things are going to happen in the April-June print. " It will be three-quarters of very negative growth. "
Apple plans to reopen several stores this week in the United States, Canada and Italy, another sign of the gradual return to business around the world.
In March, Apple closed more than 450 of its stores, almost all locations outside of China, to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Recently, the company began reopening stores in South Korea, Australia, and Austria.
Now Apple plans to add another 25 stores in the United States, 12 in Canada and 10 in Italy to its reopening list this week. US stores are located in the states of California, Florida, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Colorado and Washington, although some stores in those states will remain closed. In addition, Apple maintains 17 stores in Canada and seven stores in Italy closed.
Apple has set limits on the number of people inside its stores and requires social distancing. Apple store employees monitor the temperatures of their colleagues and customers at the door and require that everyone wear face masks. Customers who do not have a mask receive one.
J.C. Penney executives received approval from a bankruptcy judge on Saturday to spend up to $ 500 million as they try to save the company.
A day earlier, the 118-year-old department store chain, which was an anchor for America's thriving shopping malls but is now drowning in debt, became the third major retail chain to file for bankruptcy protection this month after J. Crew and the Neiman Marcus Group. It is the largest corporate victim of the coronavirus crisis so far, with more than 800 stores and nearly 85,000 employees.
The presentation was expected after J.C. Penney was unable to make an interest payment on her debt in April to "maximize financial flexibility," and then skipped another payment earlier this month. The chain's share, based in Plano, Texas, has traded below $ 1 a share for most of this year. Its sales have dropped to $ 10.7 billion for the year ending February 1, when it posted a net loss of $ 268 million.
After a court hearing Saturday over the phone, David R. Jones, a bankruptcy judge in Corpus Christi, Texas, ruled that JCPenney executives could continue to pay employees who have not been suspended, as well as providers. key you need to continue operating.
The company hopes to survive by closing stores and losing several billion dollars in debt, but its fate remains highly uncertain. Jill Soltau, executive director, said in a statement that the executives planned to "start work on Monday." The judge scheduled another hearing for June 2.
It was a week of pessimistic pronouncements and gloomy economic data that made investors focus on the serious challenges facing the US economy.
Friday was no exception, and stocks were unstable for most of the day, after new data showed just how devastating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic was. had been in retail sales.
After a sharp drop earlier in the day, the S,amp;P 500 rebounded, ending the day with a gain of less than 1 percent.
Still, thanks to consecutive falls on Tuesday and Wednesday, the index had its biggest weekly decline since the end of March, a pullback that stands out after a long stretch in which stock investors seemed willing to look beyond the horizon. deeply negative for the economy and the uncertain path of the coronavirus outbreak.
On Tuesday, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci warned lawmakers that an overly rapid reopening of large sectors of the US economy, which had been closed in an effort to control the outbreak, could reignite the spread of the virus. His comments sparked a sell-off in the stock market, which closed with a 2 percent drop.
Amidst it all, a parade of economic reports continued to show an impressive slowdown and range.
The result is a Inconsistent situation in which stocks soared even as economic data continues to show that the United States is entering one of the worst recessions in its history.
The sharp changes in stock prices that occurred in mid-March were shocking to most investors, but it is now clear that even the Omaha Oracle appears to have panicked.
Warren E. Buffett rescued its holdings in Goldman Sachs in the first quarter of 2020, selling 84 percent of its stake in the Wall Street bank, according to regulatory filings made on Friday by its conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway. Despite the drastic move, Buffett held on to the shares of two giant banks with stronger consumer operations, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.
It was an unusual move for Mr. Buffett, who rarely comes out of his investments so abruptly. But it is clear that the coronavirus crisis has greatly affected his company. Berkshire Hathaway reported a loss of $ 49.7 billion during the first quarter, in contrast to a gain of $ 21.7 billion during the same period last year.
Goldman Sachs shares have fallen more than 30 percent from their peak this year in January to $ 249.72, but their price has rebounded somewhat from the lowest point, reached on March 23, when the stock closed at $ 134.97.
Marc Hamburg, chief financial officer of Berkshire Hathaway, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Consumer spending on video games, hardware and accessories rose to a record $ 10.86 billion in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 9 percent compared to the same period last year, according to data from the NPD Group. Millions of Americans searched for distractions as they were ordered to shelter-in-place. Games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Doom Eternal were main titles, and the Nintendo Switch Console was a great seller.
The reports were contributed by Ben Dooley, Carlos, Tejada, Jack Nicas, Sapna Maheshwari, Michael Corkery, Matt Phillips, Emily Flitter and Gregory Schmidt.