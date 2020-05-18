Gilbert Arenas wins the $ 300,000 lottery thanks to a homeless man

Instagram

In his Instagram post, the former NBA player remembers how he ends up winning the lottery after a homeless man approaches him and asks for money at a service station.

Up News Info –

Gilbert Arenas owes a lot to a homeless man. The former NBA player shared on his Instagram account that he just won $ 300,000 playing Powerball and that the victory had something to do with a homeless man.

In his publication on Sunday, May 17, Arenas recalled how he ended up winning. He said he ran out of the house to play his lottery numbers at his favorite gas station before it closed. However, he stopped at a gas station on the road when he realized that his car didn't have much gasoline.

It was then that a homeless man approached him and asked for money. Arenas shared that he only had $ 10 at the time, so he told the man that he could only give him $ 5 because he was going to use the rest of the money for fuel.

"Then it says how far you go! My brain is saying (the fucking asking all the questions) so I was just going to CALABASAS, which was 7 minutes away, but I lied and said Thousand Oaks, which was at least 16 minutes away so before I did the math on everything I said & # 39; 8 minutes before the cut but they are 16 minutes away & # 39 ;, I said, listen, I will only use $ 5 dollars for gas and you you can have the other $ 5, "Arenas recalled.

%MINIFYHTML90aa1d9dd32d37c53077d31b7c2f84fb15%

Arenas added, "Then he says (from here to Thousand Oaks and vice versa) that you won't do it with $ 5, so KEEP the $ 10 and after WIN you will get me $ 20! Win."

However, his favorite gas station was already closed when he arrived. Despite that, the former athlete said he woke up "in a text message on Wednesday morning saying congratulations. U won 300k. I heard that this type of scammer was happening, so I ignored the following because I couldn't play my numbers. so I couldn't have won shit. "

He then shared that he went to the service station only to be told by the owner that he was touching their numbers for him. "Long story short ….. I stopped with my boy yesterday and gave him his cut (for his safety) he won't say the number. He jumped up and hugged me for 5 minutes crying and then started praying. I have returned people without home but was never blessed by one / his kind heart of me making coming home blessed that ticket #happysunday "so he concluded his story.

<br />

"This is silly, but I hope you have given him over $ 20," wrote one of his followers in the comment section. "What is the probability of this happening? This is something unique in life. What an amazing story!" another user said. Despite that, one user didn't seem to buy the story, as he called it "some full BS. Fake news."