Gilbert Arenas explains how a homeless man helped him win the $ 300,000 lottery

The kind gesture of a homeless man helped former NBA star Gilbert Arenas win the lottery. Arenas, a three-star star who earned more than $ 160 million in his 11-year NBA career, shared the story on Sunday. This is how it happened, according to Arena's Instagram post.

Last Tuesday, Arenas was running out of time. He had eight minutes to get to his preferred service station in Calabasas to play the same lottery numbers that he always plays. He ran out of his house.

He had $ 10 in his car and had no gas in his tank, so he stopped to fill up quickly. A man asked Arenas if he could save any change. Initially, Arenas, frustrated, explained his situation to the man, who had $ 10 and only had a few minutes to get to another service station to play his lottery numbers.

Arenas offered to give the man $ 5 and use the other $ 5 for fuel. The man said that $ 5 in gasoline would not be enough to get Arenas to and from the service station, he said he was going. The two talked back and forth before the man told Arenas to "keep $ 10 and after you win, hook me with $ 20. I know you're going to win."

Arenas left and drove to his "connecting service station,quot;, but it had already closed when he got there, so he couldn't play his numbers.

The next morning, Arenas woke up to a text message saying that he won $ 300,000, but he dismissed it as a scam, especially since he couldn't even play the night before. He continued with his day and went to his service station.

The owner ran out of the store. "YOU WON,quot;, the owner of the service station told Arenas. "I sent you a text message."

Arenas was confused. He couldn't have won because the gas station closed before he could get there to write the same six numbers he always chooses.

The owner knew the numbers he plays, and since he closed his store early, he played the Arenas numbers for him. Arenas hit the first five white balls in the Mega Millions draw on May 12: 7, 16, 27, 44 and 52, making him the $ 309,694 winner. (The megaball was 5, which would have given Arenas the $ 248 million jackpot.)

He returned to the man at the first service station. Arenas did not say how much he gave him, but it was enough for the man to "jump and hug me for five minutes, crying," according to Arenas.

"I have returned homeless people, but I was never blessed by one," Arenas wrote. "Your good-hearted gesture from me upon returning home blessed that ticket."