George Lopez Sets Netflix's First Comedy Special – Up News Info

George Lopez comes to Netflix with his first comedy special on the streamer. George Lopez: We'll do it in half premieres June 30 on Netflix.

Filmed at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco, in George Lopez: We'll do it in halfLópez humorously explores race, politics, and the life lessons that can be learned from the Latino community; especially the elderly. The special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette, and more.

López created, executive producer starred in comedy series George Lopez, which aired for six seasons on ABC. Recently starred in special comedy George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C., filmed in the Concert Hall of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, which aired on HBO. On the film side, López will be seen soon with Bobby Soto, Shia LaBeouf and Lana Parilla in The tax collector, an independent thriller written and directed by David Ayer.