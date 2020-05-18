'Gentefied' renewed for season 2 on Netflix – Up News Info

Netflix has picked up a second season of eight episodes of its half-hour Latinx drama Gentefied, Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, the duo behind Sundance darling Gente-fied: The Digital Series, and macro.

In celebration of the renewal, GentefiedThe cast and creators will meet for a live virtual table reading, hosted by George Lopez, on Wednesday May 20 on Netflix is ​​a prank channel on YouTube. They will raise awareness about the Pastoral Project, a non-profit organization in Boyle Heights that is addressing the impacts of COVID-19 on low-income families and residents serving in the Boyle Heights community.

Created by first-generation Chicano writers Lemus and Chávez, Gentefied is a half-hour comedy drama adapted from the 2017 Sundance digital series of the same name. Described as a bilingual series about family, community, brown love and displacement that disturbs everything, Gentefied she follows three Mexican-American cousins ​​struggling to pursue the American dream, even as that same dream threatens the things they cherish the most: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather, and the family's taco shop. Set in rapidly changing Los Angeles, the Spanglish drama draws on important themes like identity, class, and the balance between fame and translation of memes for her parents. But the most important, Gentefied decide once and for all how to pronounce Latinx.

Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Carlos Santos and Joaquín Cosio star.

Lemus and Chávez are executive producers with Charles D. King (Mudbound) of Macro, America Ferrera (Hypermarket) by Take Fountain, Teri Weinberg (Ugly Betty) of Yellow Brick Road, Kim Roth (Man inside) and Aaliyah Williams (Gente-fied: the digital series)