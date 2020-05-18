Genelia Deshmukh talks about her journey of being a vegetarian

Actress Genelia Deshmukh recently took to social media to share her journey as a vegetarian. He posted some photos from his own farm. She revealed how being a vegetarian has affected her life. The actress posted photos of homemade cabbage soup. Genelia mentioned that Riteish Deshmukh's mother had grown some cabbages on her farm a while ago. She wrote: “My mother-in-law grew some beautiful organic cabbages on our farm. We've been enjoying it raw through salads pretty much every day, but today I decided to make a soup out of it. I heard that artificial colors are used in food to improve colors and I have always been against them, but here I had to see a beautiful pure purple color, a color that I never thought I would get so easily and, to top it off, it was super healthy ( literally from farm to table.) Not only me, the kids thought it was a unicorn color and they had their soup too. ”

Genelia Deshmukh also said that she became a vegetarian by choice and that it was her determination that helped her along the way. She wrote: “Becoming a vegetarian was a choice I made a couple of years ago. I honestly thought it was going to be really, really hard, but I was determined to make it work. On my trip, I realized the beauty of plants, the various colors I see through them, and finally the nutrients I get, but more importantly I feel less cruel to animals. " Congratulations to you girl!