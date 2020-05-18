French screen legend Michel Piccoli died at 94 after suffering a stroke

WENN / Patrick Hoffmann

The veteran actor, who had worked with Alfred Hitchcock, Jean-Luc Godard and Jean-Pierre Melville among others, was known for winning the Cannes Best Actor award for his role in & # 39; A Leap in the Dark & ​​# 39; .

French screen veteran Michel Piccoli He has died at 94 years old.

Piccoli's family confirmed his death to the French media on Monday, May 18 and told AFP (Agence France-Presse) that he died "in the arms of his wife Ludivine and their children Inord and Missia after a stroke." .

Throughout his career, Piccoli starred in over 200 films, including his roles in the seminal films "Le Mepris (Contempt)" and "Belle De Jour". He also worked with a wide variety of esteemed directors, including; Alfred Hitchcock, Jean Renoir, Jean-Luc Godard, Jacques Rivette and Jean-Pierre Melville.

Piccoli received the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1980 for his role in Marco Bellocchio's "A Leap in the Dark", and picked up the Silver Bear gong at the Berlin Film Festival two years later for "Une Etrange" by Pierre Granier-Deferre Subject (strange matter) ".

He was also nominated for four Cesar Awards, and won a David di Donatello Award, awarded by the Italian Film Academy, for his last major role in the 2011 film "Habemus Papam (We Have a Pope)".