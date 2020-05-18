Free coronavirus tests now available to all Coloradans with symptoms

Any Colorado citizen with coronavirus symptoms can now be tested, free of charge, whether or not they have health insurance, Governor Jared Polis said Monday.

That is an important change. In the early days of the pandemic, in mid-March, Polis repeatedly said that the state needed to screen up to 10,000 people every day to execute an adequate response, but Colorado, for many weeks, only tested a few hundred people. every day.

In those early months, testing was largely limited to front-line health workers and people who were already hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 or who had symptoms severe enough to warrant a doctor's order.

Only recently has the state been constantly testing several thousand people per day, with its daily peak of approximately 4,500 reached last week.

The fact that it took so long for the state to achieve this testing capacity was a point of great frustration for the governor, who previously described himself as "very disappointed,quot; in the country's poor testing infrastructure.

"Now that you can get tested, you really should be tested," Polis said at a news conference in front of a Wheat Ridge health center that these days doubles as a test site with virus and antibody tests. .

Polis said at the start of the press conference: "We are now testing all asymptomatic people in Colorado who want to be tested."

He spoke ill and did not mean that anyone, including people who do not have symptoms of the virus, can now be tested, spokesman Conor Cahill said.

What Polis intended to convey is that anyone with coronavirus symptoms, including a dry cough, shortness of breath, or loss of sense of smell, should be tested as soon as possible, and that asymptomatic people interacting with the public – Health, supermarket workers and others can and should be tested.

"It is free, there are no out-of-pocket costs (cost) and it is whether you have insurance or not," Polis said.

Testing and follow-up contact, that is, the practice by which health officials work to better understand how and where people who tested positive might have spread the virus, are two of the five key components to a responsible reopening. said the governor. The other three: "protect our most vulnerable, continuous social distancing, wearing masks."

The state's coronavirus website now lists about three dozen sites around Colorado where testing is available, although Polis noted that many more doctors' offices not listed on the site can now also test.

Kroger has established three test sites, in Boulder, Denver, and Greeley. Walmart will conduct tests in Greeley, Fort Morgan, Aurora and Westminster.

"We really want this to be as convenient as possible," Polis said, stressing that "cost is not a barrier."

Polis also said that anyone who is tested now can expect a result within 48 hours, and that anyone who thinks or knows that they are positive for the coronavirus should remain out of contact with others until there are no symptoms present for at least five days.

As of Sunday, nearly 22,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for the coronavirus, although the actual number of positive cases is undoubtedly much greater than that, since test supplies have been so limited at this point. Colorado's testing rate, 60.15 tests per 100,000 people on Sunday, has improved in recent weeks, but it still hovers around half of the 152 tests per 100,000 people that health experts say is needed. to control the virus safely.

Polis said that as the tests increase, he hopes that the positive cases will also increase, but that he does not think this should be cause for alarm. In fact, he hopes that with more testing, people can feel safer by taking measured risks and interacting with the outside world.

"The economy is about trust and it's about making sure people know that the virus is contained at a level where they can carry out their daily lives without putting their lives at great risk," he said.

