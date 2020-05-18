Free coronavirus tests now available to all Coloradans with symptoms

Matilda Coleman
Any Colorado citizen with coronavirus symptoms can now be tested, free of charge, whether or not they have health insurance, Governor Jared Polis said Monday.

That is an important change. In the early days of the pandemic, in mid-March, Polis repeatedly said that the state needed to screen up to 10,000 people every day to execute an adequate response, but Colorado, for many weeks, only tested a few hundred people. every day.

In those early months, testing was largely limited to front-line health workers and people who were already hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 or who had symptoms severe enough to warrant a doctor's order.

Only recently has the state been constantly testing several thousand people per day, with its daily peak of approximately 4,500 reached last week.

The fact that it took so long for the state to achieve this testing capacity was a point of great frustration for the governor, who previously described himself as "very disappointed,quot; in the country's poor testing infrastructure.

"Now that you can get tested, you really should be tested," Polis said at a news conference in front of a Wheat Ridge health center that these days doubles as a test site with virus and antibody tests. .

Polis said at the start of the press conference: "We are now testing all asymptomatic people in Colorado who want to be tested."

He spoke ill and did not mean that anyone, including people who do not have symptoms of the virus, can now be tested, spokesman Conor Cahill said.

What Polis intended to convey is that anyone with coronavirus symptoms, including a dry cough, shortness of breath, or loss of sense of smell, should be tested as soon as possible, and that asymptomatic people interacting with the public – Health, supermarket workers and others can and should be tested.

"It is free, there are no out-of-pocket costs (cost) and it is whether you have insurance or not," Polis said.

Testing and follow-up contact, that is, the practice by which health officials work to better understand how and where people who tested positive might have spread the virus, are two of the five key components to a responsible reopening. said the governor. The other three: "protect our most vulnerable, continuous social distancing, wearing masks."

The state's coronavirus website now lists about three dozen sites around Colorado where testing is available, although Polis noted that many more doctors' offices not listed on the site can now also test.

Kroger has established three test sites, in Boulder, Denver, and Greeley. Walmart will conduct tests in Greeley, Fort Morgan, Aurora and Westminster.

"We really want this to be as convenient as possible," Polis said, stressing that "cost is not a barrier."

