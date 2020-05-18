Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is missing after swimming on the beach in the Los Angeles area

TSR Prayers Up: Roommates, please keep Shad Gaspard's family in your prayers tonight. The former WWE star went missing while swimming in Marina Del Rey Beach on Sunday with his 10-year-old son.

Shad Gaspard and his son were among a group of swimmers who were caught in a strong rip current, prompting first responders to rush into the water to rescue everyone.

A witness at the scene told TMZ that when first responders ran into the ocean, Gaspard ordered rescuers to first help their son, which they did. While Gaspard's son was safely recovered from the water, Gaspard is still missing.

On Sunday a massive search for the professional wrestler was carried out. An official working with the Los Angeles Fire Department told reporters that officials believe Gaspard "went under."

During rescue efforts, another large wave was reported to have crashed into Gaspard, and that was the last time he was seen. Divers were dispatched to search the area while helicopters assisted from above.

Gaspard was at the beach on Sunday with his wife and son. Outside of professional wrestling, Gaspard made headlines in 2016 when he heroically stopped an armed robbery in Florida.

Our prayers are with Gaspard and his family as the authorities continue to search for him at this time. We will keep you informed of any updates.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!