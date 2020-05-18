Former Oakland A "Moneyball,quot; manager Art Howe was released after COVID-19 treatment at ICU Houston – Up News Info San Francisco

HOUSTON (Up News Info SF / AP) – Former manager Art Howe, who spent seven years at the helm of the & # 39; Moneyball & # 39; A, winning 600 regular season games, was released from a Houston hospital where treatment for his COVID-19 infection was required. A stay in the Intensive Care Unit.

But it will be a while before you can enjoy a good meal.

Relief, back in my own room. It's just sweet, "Howe, 73, said." It was a long five days or so. I finally feel a little better. I still can't eat very well, the taste buds are giving me a hard time. It's nice to be back at home and I hope to continue progressing. "

Howe will be isolated at home for another week or two.

Better known as the manager of the Oakland Athletics playoff teams "Moneyball,quot; in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Howe confirmed Thursday night that he had been dealing with the disease since he felt the first symptoms of COVID-19 on May 3. He went to the hospital by ambulance on Tuesday.

Howe spent 12 seasons in the majors as a player, primarily second base and third base. He played for Pittsburgh (1974-75) and Houston (1976-82), but missed the 1983 season with an injury before playing two more years for St. Louis (1984-85). Howe hit .260 with 43 home runs and 293 RBIs. His only postseason home run in three playoff trips was in the 1981 National League Division Series against Los Angeles.

He began his major league management career with the Astros in 1989 and coached them for five seasons. Howe, whose administrative record is 1,129-1,137, recently served as the Texas bench coach during the 2007 and 08 seasons.

Family A has been greatly affected during the current outbreak.

Miguel Marte, a former minor league player from Oakland Organization A, died of COVID-19 complications in early May.

A prospect from the Dominican Republic, Mars played in A's farming system from 2008 to 2012. He was 30 years old and is survived by his wife, Jasmin, and their two children.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," the team said in a post on social media.

The Athletics posted a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by loved ones from Mars, and the team has donated $ 1,000.

In late March, Webster's minor league manager Webster Garrison was hospitalized in Louisiana due to the coronavirus. Garrison, who was slated to manage the organization's rookie affiliate in the Arizona League, is recovering after spending more than three weeks on a fan, according to his fiancee.