Former Broncos WR shot, mugged friend in poker game, according to affidavit

Former Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer is charged with shooting and hitting a friend in the head with the pistol after an argument during a game of poker, according to an arrest affidavit from the County Sheriff's Office. Douglas.

Latimer, 27, was arrested Saturday for an investigation of second-degree assault, threat, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of weapons and reckless danger, the affidavit said. He was released from prison on Saturday on $ 25,000 bail.

The wide receiver, now playing for the Washington Redskins, appeared on video Monday afternoon for his first appearance in the Douglas County District Court. A restraining order was established requiring Latimer to surrender his weapon, pending the outcome of the case.

Latimer asked his friend to host a game of poker, and seven to eight people attended, drinking alcohol while playing, according to the affidavit. At some point, Latimer had an argument with another person at the card game, which was held in a friend's apartment. The host separated the two and kicked everyone out, the affidavit said.

%MINIFYHTMLb0dd75d33b8c3aa26b1792f7b66be38417%

About 30 minutes later, Latimer returned with a black pistol in the pocket of his hoodie.

Latimer took the pistol out of his pocket and waved it, threatening to kill everyone, according to the affidavit. He fired two shots near the poker game host and his girlfriend, but did not point the gun at them, according to the affidavit. Latimer calmed down briefly and emptied bullets from the gun magazine.

But Latimer became angry again and told his friend that he saved two bullets. The friend nailed Latimer against the wall, which is when Latimer allegedly hit him on the head, according to the affidavit. The friend suffered a bruise on his head and a laceration on his face.

During the court hearing, Latimer's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said there were allegations of sexual assault against a boy who was in the department during the poker game. Douglas County sheriff's investigators have attempted to interview Latimer, who is a witness to that assault, but Steinberg argued that they should not interview their client about any of the allegations without a defense attorney present. The judge agreed.

%MINIFYHTMLb0dd75d33b8c3aa26b1792f7b66be38418%

Latimer played for the Broncos from 2014 to 2017.