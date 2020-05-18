Former ‘Bachelorette’ star Rachel Lindsay calls her partner ‘Bachelorette’ Alum, Hannah Brown for using the N word and not issuing an apology on camera

Former Bachelorette party star Rachel Lindsay doesn't have it when it comes to her fellow Bachelorette star Hannah Brown using the n word. Most importantly, he didn't feel Hannah's apology and called her for not maintaining the same energy she had in the now viral video when it came to making an apology.

Over the weekend, Hannah was on Instagram Live rapping Da Baby's latest hit single "Rockstar," and while reciting the lyrics, the n-word got away. Many people called her for using the word, and Hannah quickly apologized and then gave her a written apology. Instagram history.

Rachel Lindsey called Hannah to apologize. Rachel revealed that she gave Hannah a chance to get in front of the camera to issue a proper apology. However, the apology on camera never came and Rachel was not there for it.

Rachel said, "When you are brave enough to say the word n ​​* gga on your platform. Then you must be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize in the same way that you said the word. I am not discrediting the apology; I'm just saying you can't give people a pass for this. We have to hold people accountable for what they're doing. "

On Sunday Hannah posted an apology and said, “I owe everyone an important apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and I have seen the pain that I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, whether in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better. "

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94