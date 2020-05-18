Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler restart US factories – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler will begin gradually restarting their American factories on Monday, with some major changes to help protect workers from the coronavirus.

According to Ford, 59,000 factory workers, about 80% of the workforce, are expected to report to work. At GM, around 15,000 of the company's 48,000 factory workers are expected to report to work on Monday, with more expected to do so in the coming weeks as production increases continue, a spokesperson said. of the company. Meanwhile, about a third of Fiat Chrysler's hourly workforce, or about 16,000, is expected to start Monday, according to the company.

The workplaces they will return to will be somewhat different from those they left in mid-March.

"We work very hard to imagine a world with Covid-19 in an assembly plant," Ford CEO Jim Hackett said in an interview with CNN on Friday. “Therefore, they have a lot of consideration, of course, for social distancing. We used to have two people, for example, who would be inside the vehicle as it moves down the assembly line. We stopped that. "

All three companies have said they would do so completely and frequently. clean facilities and allocate extra time between work shifts to do so. At Ford, for example, factories that had been operating three shifts, or essentially all day, will work two shifts to allow additional cleaning time. At Fiat Chrysler's factories, 10 minutes will be allocated per shift for cleaning.

Automakers said they will also test employees with questionnaires before leaving for work. and manage temperature controls as they enter plants or other facilities.

Employees who have recently been exposed to someone with the coronavirus. o Exhibiting a high temperature or other Covid-19 related symptoms will be sent to local clinics for analysis before they are allowed to return to work.

While in the factories, employees will work at least six feet away each other when it is possible, the the companies said. Employee workstations will be separated by clear plastic panels. Workers will also wear surgical-style face masks and face shields or clear plastic goggles whenever they are required to work close to each other. Ford will also test watches that warn users if they get too close to someone who also uses one of the devices, Hackett said.

%MINIFYHTMLd1ff4f1aba2a547a0cde3eeaf9b8c7d515%

The three companies will also make changes to the way “common areas”, such as dining areas, are used to keep employees separate from each other. Fiat Chrysler shared an image of a rest area table that normally seats six that now has plastic dividers that reduce its seat to three.

These practices are based, in part, on the factory experiences of companies that have reopened in Asia and Europe.

"Absolutely, I would feel comfortable sending my family to work at Ford," said Ford's chief operating officer.rJim Farley recently said when asked how confident he felt in the steps the company was taking.

Both Ford and GM have also been operating some plants in the United States in to make Personal protective equipment and ventilators for health workers. Ford has also been making face masks for its own workers worldwide. Both companies also have some warehouses that operate to distribute parts for repairs. Workers at those American plants have been testing the protocols and safety equipment that will be most widely used. In the USA as factories will reopen.

Employees of American plants that currently operate at Ford will share their experiences with other employees. Among other things, they will describe what it's like to work with masks and face shields and the best ways to wear and wear them, said Kiersten Robinson, Ford's director of human resources.

Automotive plants may also look different in the future, said Jim Glynn, GM's vice president of global security. Future factories may take physical distance into account in their initial design, he said in an interview with CNN.

"Because we could face another pandemic at some point. And so we want us to be definitely much better prepared, he said. "So I think this will definitely play a role in the way we design the facility."

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.

%MINIFYHTMLd1ff4f1aba2a547a0cde3eeaf9b8c7d516%

Related