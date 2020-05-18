Focus Features Moves "Come Play" Horror Photo to October – Up News Info

Horror film directed and written by Jacob Chase of Focus Features Come to play is moving from its July 24 spot on the calendar where Disney & # 39; s Mulan exists until October 30 against Lionsgate's Deon Taylor-directed thriller Fatale

Newcomer Azhy Robertson plays Oliver, a lonely young man who feels different from others. Desperate for a friend, he seeks comfort and refuge on his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver's devices against him to enter our world, Oliver's parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Come to play is based on the Chase 2017 short film Larry

We hear Focus is still looking for a new date for the Carey Mulligan thriller. Promising young woman It earned a 91% certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating from its Sundance premiere in January.