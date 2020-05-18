First Class & # 39; His Strangest One

Instagram

During an interview for GQ magazine, the & # 39; Tolkien & # 39; star Remember that director Matthew Vaughn asked him to make an impression of & # 39; Family Guy & # 39; when I was competing for the role of Hank McCoy / Beast.

Actor Nicholas Hoult He has shared his strangest listening experience in a new clip reminiscent of his career.

During the video for GQ magazine, the 30-year-old star revealed that when she auditioned for "X Men First generation"Director Matthew Vaughn had a strange request.

"Matthew Vaughn asked me to do a couple of takes with an American accent as if you saw the character. But also (take) a take making a Stewie Griffin impression of & # 39;Family man& # 39 ;, "Nicholas shared about his audition for the role of Hank McCoy / Beast.

"I had seen a lot of 'Family Guy' in my teens growing up, so I thought, 'OK, I think I have a very good impression that Stewie Griffin was online'."

He added, "So I made a full version of the shot as Stewie Griffin and sent it in. So maybe that helped me get the part? I don't know."