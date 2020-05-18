Fire breaks out at Brainerd Town Hall, but no one was injured – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The teams worked Monday afternoon to contain and extinguish a fire that broke out in Brainerd City Hall.

City officials report that the fire started before 12:30 p.m.

In total, 10 employees were evacuated and escaped injury. The majority of city employees were reported to be working at home as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fire chief Tom Holmes reported that the former affected the roof and that construction there was being investigated as the possible cause of the fire.

The fire was contained in 10 minutes.

“Thank you to our first responders for your prompt response. They definitely contained the situation and lessened the damage, ”said Mayor Dave Bedeaux. “We are glad that everyone is safe. Buildings can be rebuilt. Lives matter.