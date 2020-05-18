Filmfare Recommends: Top 10 Deepika Padukone Movies

Deepika Padukone has managed to surprise us over and over since her super confident debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007). She is tremendously beautiful, to be sure, but not only relies on her beauty to go to shore through performances. She does all her roles justice and makes the audience sit down and take note of her histrionics as well. We present a list of ten of his best films from the beginning of his career so far. We hope this list adds to your enjoyment of watching movies during this quarantine.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Director: Farah Khan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal

Deepika Padukone's first Bollywood film, Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan, had her double-role essay. The film was a modern retelling of Bimal Roy's Madhumati (1958). Deepika played a fictional 70s superstar named Shantipriya who is killed by her husband, the filmmaker. A junior artist Om Prakash (Shah Rukh Khan) is in love with her and witnessed the incident. He was unable to save her and he also died due to an accident. His soul is reincarnated in the newborn son of a producer. Om Kapoor (SRK) is a big star, but he still gets glimpses of his past birth. He devises a plan to apprehend the culprit by making a movie based on his memories starring him and a Shanti likeness, Sandhya (Deepika). But in the climax, the spirit of Shanti takes over and demands his own revenge. Deepika was the personification of confidence in the film and she rehearsed both roles with no problem.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor, Giselli Monteiro

Imtiaz Ali weaves two love stories into one in this romance. Jai Vardhan Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and Meera Pandit (Deepika Padukone) are a modern couple living in London. They are happy with each other, but do not believe in long-term relationships. Meera goes to India, while Jai stays in London, waiting to be called to San Francisco, where working at Golden Gate Inc. is his dream job. Jai meets Veer Singh Panesar (Rishi Kapoor), a Sikh hotelier living in London who inspires the character of Saif to set his life on the road by narrating his heartwarming love story set in the 1960s. The two tracks run parallel, with Saif playing Rishi's younger self also in the movie. Inspired by Veer Singh's story, Jai agrees to meet Meera. While things don't work out then, later in San Francisco he realizes that he really wants Meera in his life and makes another attempt to contact her and this time, the attempt is successful. Deepika played a normal girl with her own ambitions that goes through the cycle of rupture and separation to understand what she wants from life. It was a direct performance from the heart.

Cocktail (2012)

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia

Homi Adajania made a good movie about a man who falls in love with two girls at once and then can't decide who he wants to spend the rest of his life with. In the end he managed and made the hero choose the good girl in the end. Deepika Padukone played Veronica, a wealthy girl who likes to live on the extremes. Her life revolves around connections and alcohol. It's a 24/7 party and he doesn't apologize for the way he sees things. She meets Meera (Diana Penty), who has been kicked out by her husband and receives her. They both meet Gautam Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan), a wealthy boyfriend, and the three twins instantly, becoming fast friends in the process. He and Veronica become friends with benefits and Meera accepts that relationship. She stays with them and does not move. The circumstances unite Gautam and Meera and end up falling in love. When she finds out about this, Veronica sacrifices her own love for Gautam and helps lovers start a life together.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)

Director: Ayan Mukerji.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur

The film begins with geek Naina Talwar (Deepika Padukone) joining her friends Aditi Mehra (Kalki Koechlin), Kabir "Bunny,quot; Thapar (Ranbir Kapoor), and Avinash "Avi,quot; Arora (Aditya Roy Kapoor) on a hiking trip to Manali. . Bunny plans to travel the world. Naina develops feelings for him, but does not reveal them, knowing that he does not want to calm down. The friends meet again at Aditi's wedding and the sparks fly once again. This time, Bunny realizes that being with Naina is more important to him than his dream job, and he proposes to her and they get engaged, surprising his friends. Everyone agreed that Deepika seemed too beautiful to be chosen as an introverted geek unsure of what she wants out of life. As if someone had been crazy for not falling in love with her. Leaving that implausibility aside, he rehearsed his character well and his chemistry with Ranbir was the best of the film.

Chennai Express (2013)



Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan Director: Rohit ShettyCast: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan 40 something Rahul belongs to a family of confectionery owners. When his grandfather passed away at 99, his grandmother asked him to dip the ashes in Rameswaram. He set out on the Chennai Express from Mumbai, planning to go down to Kayan and join his friends on a road trip to Goa, reasoning that all oceans are one and that he would rather have fun and submerge the ashes in Goa. He gets off in Kalyan but forgets to pick up the pot containing the ashes. He runs back to the train and then helps a girl and four other people, in a kind of parody, DDLJ, get on the train. The girl, Meenamma (Deepika Padukone) is on the run from her family, the boys are thugs sent by her father to pick her up, and, as he witnesses a crime, one of the thugs pushes a TC from the train, he must travel with them to his hometown on Chennai Express. The two become friends during the picturesque journey and then he helps her escape again, falling in love with her in the process. The film ends with Rahul and Meenamma being accepted as a couple by their family. Deepika brought Menamma's gestures to light through her performance. His scenes combined with SRK were fantastic in this comedy. She proved that she can also do her own comedy. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) %MINIFYHTML289798f7773835fa64714aa9449ae79317%

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

This is Bhansali's version of the classic Romeo and Juliet story set in Gujarat. The fictional town Ranjhaar has been a den of arms manufacturers and smugglers where two clans, Rajadi and Sanera, have been at odds with each other since time immemorial. Ram (Ranveer Singh), one of the younger chiefs of the Rajadi clan, falls in love with Leela (Deepika Padukone), the daughter of the chief matriarch of the Sanera clan. Star-crossed lovers flee to start a new life. However, things escalate and soon the people are in danger of witnessing a total war. To save their respective clans from being decimated, the two lovers decide to kill each other. His death finally brings peace and unites the two clans. Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry literally set the screen on fire. And his dance moves also dazzled the audience.

Piku (2015)

Director: Shoojit Sircar.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan

Does a financially independent and successful modern girl really need a man? Maybe if the mood takes her and certainly on her terms. Piku was unusual in that the heroine (Deepika) was laden with an eccentric and self-absorbed father (Bachchan), who told everyone that he was not a virgin. Despite everything, she loves her father. The negotiator for her is that her man should get along with his father. She meets a taxi operator (Irrfan) and the trio take a road trip together from Delhi to Kolkata, during which it thaws. Finally she finds someone willing to accept her with all her luggage. The movie ends on that note of hope. Deepika played a modern woman who is happy in her given space and doesn't have time for traditional norms like marriage. She loves her father too much to worry about his eccentricities and doesn't consider him a burden. It was another realistic performance by the actor.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh rehearsed the role of the legendary Peshwa Bajirao I, Deepika Padukone played Mastani, his second wife, and Priyanka Chopra brought to life the character of Kashibai, his first wife. Bajirao was a brave warrior who extended the power of the Marathas both north and south. During one such campaign, he meets Mastani, the Muslim daughter of King Chhatrasal, and is drawn to her for the courage he displays on the battlefield. She becomes his second wife and the rivalry between her and Kashibai breaks out. Mastani is not welcome at the Pune court and therefore Bajirao builds another palace for her and begins to spend more and more time there, leading Kashibai to experience more distress. When he goes to fight Nasir Jung in the south, Bajirao's mother and older son imprison Mastani and son Shamsher Bahadur. He succeeds against Nasir Jung but is seriously injured. He wants to be released and dies while hallucinating for knowing her. Both Ranveer and Deepika were in their element that played the lead roles, but the surprise pack was Priyanka, which made us sympathize with Kashibai.

Padmaavat (2018)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor

Padmaavat tells of the immortal love between the ruling Rajput Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) and his second wife Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), who was a princess from Sri Lanka. They fell in love when he was recovering in Sri Lanka after being shipwrecked off the coast of the island. He marries her and takes her to Rajasthan, and they are considered the perfect couple for each other. Tales of her beauty reach the ears of Alauddin Khalji (Ranveer Singh), who is fascinated by the description and wants to see it. Ratan Singh, of course, denies this, thinking that it goes against Rajput's pride. This leads to an invasion of Chittor by Khalji. To avoid unnecessary bloodshed, Ratan Singh challenges Khalji to individual combat. They both prove to be equal to each other at first, but then Ratan Singh seems to have an advantage. He is killed for treason right now. Padmavati, upon hearing the news, commits suicide by jumping on a burning pyre and other ladies who live in the fort also join her. It seemed that Deepika Padukone had strayed from the pages of history and her latest scenes really gave her goose bumps.

Chhapaak (2020)

Director: Meghna Gulzar.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey

Chhapaak is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone's beauty is legendary and in fact it's a bold move for her to start her entries as a producer with a movie where her face is disfigured almost to its full length. But the film is not just a grim judicial drama. He also points out that it is important that these girls stop feeling victimized. They must not let tragedy rule their whole lives. In one scene, Vikrant Massey's character tells Deepika not to look as happy as if she was recording an interview. To which she replies that she does not want to stop her happiness. Performing her most challenging role yet, Deepika Padukone brought each painting to life. She was not a superstar playing a super glamorous role and made us believe that we are seeing the tribulations of a normal girl. One left the theater with watery eyes but happy.