Featured as the villain of & # 39; Last Dance & # 39 ;, Jerry Krause brought more to the Bulls' championships than (almost) anyone

ESPN's documentaries "The Last Dance,quot; comprised nearly eight hours of screen time, but it didn't even take 13½ minutes from the start of the opening episode for Michael Jordan to appear on camera, in a clip taken from a session of Chicago Bulls practice prior to the 1997-98 NBA season, throwing a double-barreled insult at team executive Jerry Krause.

"So those are the pills you take to keep you short," Jordan said. "Or are they those diet pills?"

Short. And fat.

Jordan reminded Krause that this was what was thought of him.

Interestingly, filmmakers use this as part of the device to establish the hero and villain of their work, and the hero is the guy who does the free name calling. Krause is heard periodically throughout the film, but is not there to defend himself. He died on March 21, 2017. He had been treated for osteomyelitis, an infection of the bone. He was 77 years old.

Krause did not live to see two of the best days of his life. Ten days after his death, his election was officially announced at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. On September 8 of that year, a recorded speech was heard from his widow during the Hall induction ceremony, and immediately afterward she briefly appeared on stage with Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf to acknowledge the applause from the audience. at the Springfield Symphony Hall.

Yes, the man scorned by "The Last Dance,quot; is a member of the Hall of Fame. And he earned it. Krause has been vilified for decades for words he never said, that organizations win championships, not players. What he really said: "Players and coaches alone don't win championships; organizations do."

Krause's job after being installed as the Bulls' general manager in 1985, a year after Jordan was selected by the team with the third overall pick, provides a mountain of evidence that verifies the accuracy of this statement. Actually two mountains.

Krause built the championship team around Jordan that claimed three consecutive titles from 1991 to 1993. Then, when Jordan left the NBA and spent 18 months chasing a baseball evasion, Krause completely rebuilt the roster and positioned it for a second career run. three in a row from 1996 to 1998.

Krause began his professional basketball career as an explorer for the Baltimore Bullets, and that was his vocation for much of his career. It was as he defined himself, in a sense. His job was to see the potential for greatness in others, be it a basketball player like Earl Monroe, a baseball player like Greg Luzinski, or even a coach like Phil Jackson.

"I was born to evaluate," Krause told basketball journalist Adrian Wojnarowski during a fascinating interview on "The Woj Pod,quot; in February 2017, six weeks before his death.

Their conversation continued for over 90 minutes, and during his course Krause revealed his raison d'etre for the decision to dismantle the championship machinery as the 1997-98 season approached. There was deep logic, albeit potentially flawed, and reasonably superseded by Jordan in a press conference comment that was included near the beginning of episode one of "The Last Dance,quot;: "We have the right to defend what we have until we lose,quot; , said.

That is a statement rooted in both logic and passion. The lingering enmity for Krause evident throughout much of "The Last Dance," however, is not based on any.

It was Krause who chose to make Tex Winter one of his first contracts with the Bulls, and later claimed that Winter was the best basketball player he had ever known. It seemed logical after Winter helped Jackson claim 10 NBA championships with the Bulls and then with the Lakers, but Krause hired Winter after compiling seven losing seasons in his last 10 years as a Division I head coach. of the NCAA.

It was Krause who first chose to hire Doug Collins as head coach in 1987, after Collins completed an excellent career as an NBA player, but only a few years as a college assistant. The Bulls made significant progress under Collins, and he was a popular figure in Chicago. However, Krause was not sure that the team could win a championship without a trade.

It was Krause who brought Jackson to the Bulls as an assistant, having coached primarily in the Continental Basketball Association and in the Puerto Rico summer league. And it was Krause who made the controversial but tremendously successful decision to eliminate Collins and install Jackson as the Bulls' head coach in 1989, shortly after they reached the Eastern Conference finals and pushed the "Bad Boys,quot; out of Detroit to a six-game series.

Two years later, the Bulls won their first title.

The players on that team? Future Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, whom Krause had discovered in central Arkansas and maneuvered to recruit through an exchange with Seattle SuperSonics. Future All-Star Horace Grant, selected with the tenth selection in the same draft. Bill Cartwright, acquired through a controversial exchange by Charles Oakley, who ended up being an essential component of the title's first three teams. John Paxson, signed as a free agent in 1985. B.J. Armstrong, a future All-Star recruited in 1989 with the 18th overall pick, which was acquired in an exchange.

When Jordan returned from his baseball hiatus at the end of the 1995-96 season, he found a team altered by Cartwright and Paxson's retirements, but enriched by the free agent signings of Steve Kerr and Ron Harper and what turned out to be one. side trade that brought center Luc Longley in exchange for power forward Stacey King. Draft second-round robbery Toni Kukoc also emerged, whose persecution of Jordan was openly resented.

For that group, prior to the 1995-96 season, Krause correctly judged that Dennis Rodman, who had become incorrigible during his time in San Antonio, would suppress his outlandish demeanor and commit to a team structure out of respect for Jackson, and especially , Jordan. Krause got it for backup center Will Perdue. That call helped lead to three more titles and a Hall of Fame entry for Rodman.

Of the players who participated in all six teams in the championship, only Krause did not acquire Jordan. Neither was attracted as a high-priced free agent.

Krause built it all, and he and Reinsdorf finally decided to let it expire. They didn't exploit the Bulls roster as much as they allowed it to disintegrate. For Krause, it was not personal: it was a business, and perhaps too strictly.

He insisted to Wojnarowski that Jackson did not want to return for the 1998-99 season because the Bulls, regardless of whether Jordan and Pippen remained, were about to fail. Obviously, the Bulls didn't want to pay Jackson what he thought he was worth, but Krause said at the Woj Pod: “Phil wanted to go out. … I knew we couldn't win. "

As the Bulls progressed through the 1997-98 season, Krause said, the team's medical officials told him that neither Rodman nor Longley would have much to offer the following year. Neither of them seemed healthy enough to last. Krause decided that he would not be able to acquire a decent center or power forward with Jordan counting more than $ 30 million against the salary cap and Pippen due, if sustained, to a dramatic increase.

He was right about the two big bulls. Rodman played 35 combined games in the next two years. Longley played 39 of 50 games the following season, appearing only for 51 of the possible 144 minutes of loss in the Suns' first round. However, Krause was wrong about how and when to move forward. He believed that by disconnecting the dynasty rather than allowing it to expire due to natural causes, he could avoid the kind of unrest he has suffered with the Knicks for two decades.

That did not work, so he is remembered not as the man who built the Bulls dynasty but as the man who burned it. He is best remembered as "Crumbs," the teasing nickname Jordan assigned him for occasionally having lunch leftovers on his chin, rather than as one of the most cunning talent testers the world of basketball has ever known.

The dialogue in "The Last Dance,quot; often contested Krause, but the series' subtext has been an affirmation of his enduring contributions to basketball and the Bulls. There was more than one game giant in this movie.