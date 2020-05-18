F.B.I. He is said to find links between the Pensacola gunman and al Qaeda.

WASHINGTON – Federal investigators found cell phone evidence linking Al Qaeda to last year's deadly shooting at a United States military base in Pensacola, Florida, according to two US officials informed of the investigation.
The F.B.I. He discovered that the gunman, Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a cadet in the Saudi Arabian Air Force who was training with the US military, had contacted a Qaeda operative who had encouraged the attacks, according to the two officials, who had not They were authorized to speak about it publicly before a press conference at 11 am by Attorney General William P. Barr.
The F.B.I. They discovered the links after recently omitting the security features on at least one of Mr. Alshamrani's two iPhones without Apple's help, according to officials. They did not say what methods investigators used to access phones, but the move is likely to ease tensions between Apple and law enforcement officials who have required access to encrypted devices to investigate crimes for now.
It was unclear whether the Qaeda operation ordered Mr. Alshamrani to carry out the shooting in December, which killed three sailors and injured eight people. In an audio recording earlier this year, the leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula claimed that his group led a Saudi military officer to carry out the shooting.
But Mr. Alshamrani was in contact with the Qaeda branch over time, including his leadership at times, until the attack, according to one of the officials, who said Mr. Alshamrani's ties to the group went beyond simply be inspired to act. in watching YouTube videos or reading extremist propaganda.
Alshamrani paused to shoot his iPhone during a shootout with security officials and was found with a second badly damaged phone that destroyed Saudi Arabia, leading investigators to conclude that the devices contained important data. But in January, Apple rejected a request from the Justice Department. to help open the iPhones, raising fears that the government would seek a court order to compel the company to comply.
The department said it sought help from Apple to open the phones only after other agencies, foreign governments and third-party technology providers failed, and accused the company of delaying the investigation and allowing the cables to freeze.
The Department of Justice and the F.B.I. declined to comment. CNN They first reported investigators' discovery of the links between Alshamrani and Al Qaeda.
Three weeks later, Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, He said that his group ordered Mr. Alshamrani to commit the murders in Pensacola. Mr. al-Rimi had a copy of what he said was Mr. Alshamrani's will and messages that appeared to show that the armed man had been in contact with the Yemen-based group.
Shortly after the recorded message was released, the United States confirmed that it had killed Mr. al-Rimi in a drone attack, a major blow to one of the last and vibrant branches of Qaeda.
While the F.B.I. For the past few years, mainly trying to thwart international terrorism inspired by the Islamic State, Christopher A. Wray, the director of the F.B.I., said that Al Qaeda remains a powerful threat. Wray told lawmakers last year that the group still wants to carry out "spectacular large-scale attacks."
"Al-Qaeda is more likely to focus on building its international affiliates and supporting small-scale and easily carried out attacks," Wray said in testimony before the House National Security Committee in October. "Simultaneously, over the past year, propaganda by al-Qaeda leaders seeks to inspire people to carry out their own attacks in the United States and the West."
US counter-terrorism efforts. USA They have degraded al-Qaeda's capabilities in Yemen and the Pakistan-Afghanistan region, but the Pensacola shooting still shows that the group's ideology may inspire attacks. In 2016, authorities warned of a vague The Qaeda threat.
Even though the casualty count was relatively low by Qaeda standards, simply "carrying out a successful attack on US soil can provide al-Qaeda and its affiliates with a boost and allow the group to flaunt its rights over Islamic State. , which is important in terms of recruitment, prestige and propaganda, "Colin P. Clarke, principal investigator with the Soufan Center, a New York-based research organization, said in an email Monday.
Although the armed man was thought to operate alone, the government expelled 21 other Saudi students who were training with the US military, some of whom had ties to extremist movements. After announcing the expulsions, Barr said the Saudi government had fully cooperated with the investigation.
Saudi Arabia has a complicated relationship with Yemen, where it has been embroiled in a lethal military battle of many years to end Iranian influence there. Amid the airstrikes, Isis and Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula took territory and carried out their own deadly attacks.
Mr. Alshamrani's ability to train at the base as part of the US Army. USA It raises a number of thorny issues, including how the Department of Defense evaluates potential recruits from Saudi Arabia.
Investigators believe Alshamrani may have been under the influence of extremists since at least 2015, two years before coming to the United States and beginning training for attack fighters with the military.
The shooting also reignited debate over when a tech company should be expected to help the government obtain information from encrypted messaging apps that can only be found if the password and other security features can be bypassed. Apple gives law enforcement authorities legal access to the information their users store in their iCloud accounts.
Although it was not clear how the F.B.I. entered Mr. Alshamrani's iPhones, there are indications that Apple's security is not as indecipherable as it used to be.
Last week, Zerodium, a company that buys and sells weaknesses in smartphone encryption to U.S. agencies to hack those devices, announced that it has a surplus of such exploits for Apple's iOS mobile operating system.
The firm's claims undermine the claims of the Department of Justice and F.B.I. Apple security is preventing legal interception of data collection, especially on older phone models. Alshamrani had an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 5.
But Mr. Barr has maintained that one of the department's "highest priorities,quot; is finding a way to get technology companies to help law enforcement gain legal access to encrypted technology.
Nicole Perlroth and Eric Schmitt contributed reporting.