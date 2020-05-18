Exclusive: We have failed as humans! Sonu Sood talks about the current situation of migrants

Sonu Sood may have been loved in blockbusters such as Yuva, Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg, Shootout at Wadala, Happy New Year, and Simmba. But right now, he's flattered like a real-life hero. From the moment the closure was announced, it has been doing everything possible to alleviate the suffering of those affected. From offering his hotel to health workers, distributing food to the underprivileged, feeding migrants during Ramzan … he has now been organizing buses to transport stranded migrant workers to their home villages. The images of him greeting the migrants confined to his home is one of the few encouraging images we have come across in these dark times. A conversation with the actor who has his heart in the right place.





What made you go out to help the migrants?

Migrants are the heart of our country. Every day we see so many people suffering, walking on the roads, losing their lives … Imagine the difficult situation of children, walking with their parents, with no one to help them. I couldn't afford to sit at home and do nothing about it. I had to go out and help them.

How did you do the work?

I approached many government officials and various departments to apply for permits. Finally, I had a breakthrough. I got all the required permissions, which was a huge task. Then I was able to send so many families home. The kind of satisfaction I got from seeing those children smiling and waving from the bus together with their parents, while saying goodbye, has been the most satisfying feeling in my life so far. I have decided that whatever happens, until the blockade ends, I will dedicate all my time to this cause.

It must have been emotionally and physically exhausting for you too …

I get up at 7 am and until 2 am, I am coordinating with the workers, with the transporters, the departments of our state and those of others, gathering everyone for their trips back home. People have been affected mentally, physically, and emotionally. They are broken. They have lost confidence and faith in the system. They know they will not survive if they stay here. The kind of despair I saw was extremely terrifying. We had to regain their confidence and send them home safely. I'm glad I was able to help these hundreds reunite with their families.

Tell us about the challenges you faced while helping.

The challenge was to get those permits in place. If I obtained permission for 200 people, in those two three days until the formalities were completed, 30-40 people would go looking for other means such as trucks, etc. So I had to replace them with another set of 30-40 people and get those permissions again. Obtaining the permissions is a long process since the files go through different departments. You have to follow up with a million people and push for things to move fast. Every minute is difficult for people waiting to return. But now many people are helping to speed up the process as they know that I have taken up this cause.

What will remain in your memory about these days?

I feel helpless about not being able to get every person home. I wish I could get my car out, load everyone in it, and personally drive everyone to their homes. Unfortunately, I was unable to convince those who chose to walk to UP, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand. Imagine the guts … walking all the way with your young children. All this will remain in my memory forever. That we have failed as humans. I wonder if they can ever get out of this trauma. It is very sad … many have been injured, the parents who have been waiting for their children to return home in their place have received the news that their son died in an accident … It is totally unacceptable that we have not bothered by they. I pray that we don't lose more lives. Migrants are the heart of our country. I don't want this heartbeat to stop. I ask God for the strength to work harder and help more families get to their homes safely.

How did you handle finances? Did you receive any help from the government?

No. There is no government aid. I started doing this with my own money. It was a one man show. But now people come and join to help. So together