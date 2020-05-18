Eva Mendes' daughters receive praise from Salma Hayek and Debi Mazar for a colorful makeover

WENN

Ryan Gosling's longtime partner has shared a selfie on Instagram that shows the end result of her two young daughters putting on makeup in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine.

Eva Mendes& # 39; daughters have stolen the attention with the wild makeover they gave to their famous mother. On Saturday, May 16, the "Hitch"The actress shared a selfie that captured the end result of 5-year-old Esmeralda's work and 4-year-old Amada's work on her makeup, earning praise from people like Salma Hayek and Debi Mazar.

In the photo published on Instagram, the Sand Saref of "The spirit"He could be seen sporting a bright blue eyeshadow and smeared purple lipstick. Black scribbles were strewn across his nose, forehead and cheeks with splashes of orange, pink, and green everywhere. Along with the selfie, the mother of two noticed: "They & # 39; I won ".

Mendes' post was quick to gather positive messages from other celebrities and fans alike. Notably they were those of other actresses, Salma Hayek and Debi Mazar. The "Like a boss"The actress responded by writing in the comment section," I love this, "while the"Younger"The star just came out," They did a great job. "

Similar funny reactions also came from Mendes fans. "Omg your daughters did this, that's amazing", "I need to hire them for my wedding hahaha", "Your daughters are amazing, you look good! And" Well, your girls already know that a light blue eyeshadow is perfect for brown eyes "were some of the comments shared.

This was not the first time that Mendes gave his face like a canvas to his two daughters in the midst of the coronavirus quarantine. In early May, she offered another colorful selfie. "I lost the control I once had," captioned the photo that saw her face covered in pink, purple, orange, and blue.

Although she showed the results of her daughters' work, Mendes has promised to protect her privacy. In an answer to a fan's question as to why she never posted photos of her family, the 46-year-old actress explained, "I've always had a clear limit when it comes to my man and my kids."

"I will talk about them, of course, with limits, but I will not publish photos of our daily life", the lifelong partner of Ryan Gosling continued. "And since my children are still very young and don't understand what it means to publish their image, I don't have their consent. And I won't publish their image until they are old enough to give me my consent."