Erica Mena reveals one of her secrets for perfect skin

Erica Mena is very popular for her beautiful skin, and people tell her all the time that her youthful looks are amazing. Now, he's revealing to his fans one of his secrets to having such great skin. Check out their post below.

‘@Ancientcosmetics matcha 🍵 Green tea facial mask that keeps my skin fresh and clear, follow @ancientcosmetics,’ Erica captioned in her post.

Someone said, "Beautiful Puerto Rican woman from the Bronx," and another commenter posted this: "I ordered some leggings you promoted once and never got."

Someone else wrote: ‘You really have always had the best skin. You never need makeup. Impeccable ", and a follower said:" Nice. They all have flaws. Heart or external defects. Acts. No man is perfect. No offense; it's the truth. & # 39;

A commenter also spoke about Erica and said "just beautiful,quot; Erica, I am so proud of you ❤️ for being such a woman now, your attitude in the past was so horrible, but look at you now "God bless your heart!"

A follower said, "I love having one … because of my layoff I have to pay bills with my money … I have no money for myself," and someone else posted this message: "@iamerica_mena …". You and @safaree are what younger couples should push to be … their hustle and bustle, routine and how they have created residual / passive income. "

A commenter asked Erica this: "I know this is random, but I hope you do a cooking page or a channel … I don't know how to cool off like you,quot; @iamerica_mena your shit looks great ".

Another fan said: "I have to tell you that celery juice has been life for me @iamerica_mena thanks for that health trick."

Erica went shopping with her and Safaree's daughter, and shared a photo where fans can see the girl's chubby feet, and they are amazed.



