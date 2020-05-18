Eric Trump tries to overtake Don Jr. as Trump's dumbest son

Image : Associated Press Image : Associated Press

It is quite obvious that the Trump spawn, since birth, has engaged in a fierce and ultimately futile battle to win his narcissistic approval from a father. And while he sibling rivalry between Don Jr. and Ivanka is well documented, it is time for us to pay attention to the children, who last weekend participated in their own contest to demonstrate who is the dumbest and therefore the best, the son of Trump.

On Saturday, Don Jr., who is now a "general in meme wars" calling himself according to his Instagram profile, posted a photo calling Joe Biden a pedophile and then reiterated that statement in a tweet although he kindly clarified that he was just "joking".

In an effort to obtain the affection of the patriarch for doing outrageous claims about his father's opponents, t hat the same day Eric Trump appeared on Fox News and, in an interview with Jeanine Pirro, she claimed that the covid-19 pandemic is a hoax fabricated by Democrats to win the presidential election.

"Look, they'll milk him every day from now until November 3," Eric told a friendly Pirro. "And guess what, after November 3, the coronavirus will magically disappear and disappear and everyone will be able to reopen."

Sadly, for both Eric and Don Jr., their best attempts to get a retweet from their father failed. Who won this battle of Trump son? Hard to say!