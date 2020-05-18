ER Experience of a Car Accident Survivor Shocks Failed Documents

It takes a lot to horrify doctors. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow.

However, in this clip of tonight's new BotchedThe famous plastic surgeons are virtually speechless after meeting with a survivor of the car accident. During a consultation, a new patient Brontee He talks about the horrible emergency room care he received after being hit by a drunk driver.

"Three years ago, we were involved in a car accident, a drunk driver had hit us," begins Brontee.

Like Brontee's boyfriend Axel Remember, the driver was very intoxicated and tested positive for cocaine. Therefore, it is safe to say that the person should not have been driving.

"The windows were smashed and my face was hit by glass," continues Brontee.

"So the glass went through your cheek?" Dr. Nassif asks.

The answer: yes! Unfortunately, the horrible story does not end here.

After paramedics took her to the emergency room, Brontee recalls that she kept bleeding from a glass on her face for hours.

"They did not have a surgeon on call and had to wait until the surgeon arrived at approximately 7 a.m.," he adds.