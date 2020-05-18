ER Experience of a Car Accident Survivor Shocks Failed Documents

It takes a lot to horrify doctors. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow.
However, in this clip of tonight's new BotchedThe famous plastic surgeons are virtually speechless after meeting with a survivor of the car accident. During a consultation, a new patient Brontee He talks about the horrible emergency room care he received after being hit by a drunk driver.
"Three years ago, we were involved in a car accident, a drunk driver had hit us," begins Brontee.
Like Brontee's boyfriend Axel Remember, the driver was very intoxicated and tested positive for cocaine. Therefore, it is safe to say that the person should not have been driving.
"The windows were smashed and my face was hit by glass," continues Brontee.
"So the glass went through your cheek?" Dr. Nassif asks.
The answer: yes! Unfortunately, the horrible story does not end here.
After paramedics took her to the emergency room, Brontee recalls that she kept bleeding from a glass on her face for hours.
"They did not have a surgeon on call and had to wait until the surgeon arrived at approximately 7 a.m.," he adds.
According to Brontee, none of the emergency doctors tried to remove the glass from his face. Apparently, they just "wrapped it up,quot; and tried to "control the bleeding."
Since Brontee arrived at the hospital around midnight, doctors have been horrified by the fact that he was "bleeding all night."
"Brontee had a lot of problems related to waiting all night for a doctor to come in. One, he was bleeding all night. That could have stopped if the doctor closed it," says Dr. Nassif. Botched camera. "Two, the risk of infection increases. Three, there is a chance that it may increase scar formation if you wait too long."
Unsurprisingly, Dr. Nassif has a few forceful words for Brontee's previous medical team: "The doctor should have gotten his ass in much sooner."
Look at Botched see in the clip above.
Catch a new episode of Botched Monday at 9 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLaf3aee71aee99ee6da4fea2ea00545cd16%