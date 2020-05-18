Emma Roberts isolates herself in fashion with a happy yellow Paris Musier cardigan

Emma Roberts looked happily happy in a new photo she shared with her 13.8 million followers on Instagram. Since California is still under social distancing guidelines, Emma is one of the many celebrities who are quarantined and stay at home or make sure they are six feet away from others when in public. Emma proved herself to be a natural beauty as she simply looked beautiful in her photo while wearing little makeup, jeans, and a Musier Paris Maria cardigan sweater. The sweater costs around $ 135 and looked wonderful on the 29-year-old. American horror story Actress. Emma has several film and television projects in progress, but they are temporarily on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Emma wore Maria's beautiful cardigan with a pair of skinny high-rise jeans from Re / Done. The jeans are made of comfortable stretch denim and were the perfect complement to Emma's elegant figure. The jeans retail for approximately $ 125.

For the shoe, Emma chose to wear Stuart Weitzman's Vea Pumps shoes that cost around $ 332. The shoes featured a pale yellow design and perfectly complemented her outfit.

Emma shared the following title and said that the color yellow makes her happy. She certainly looked happy in her photo.

T O D A Y S ☀️ L O O K

What color makes you happier? #yellow

You can see the photo that Emma Roberts and Musier Paris shared on Instagram below.

Emma Roberts plays the role of Uma in the film. Hills of Paradise now it is played on Showtime. With Hollywood practically closed and television and movie productions on hold, things will be radically different once Tinseltown reopens its businesses.

The awards are already preparing to delay their schedules, as there simply are no new movies and shows to be released on time. In addition, many films that were preparing to debut in large theaters have gone directly to video on demand.

Hills of Paradise It originally premiered on October 25, 2019, long before the Coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Emma's last film was in The hunt which opened on March 13, 2020.

What do you think of Emma Roberts's outfit?

