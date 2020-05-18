Elvis Presley's Graceland will limit visitors by reopening after coronavirus closes

The heads of the popular tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, claim to have adjusted the tours of the former star of the & # 39; Hunting Dog & # 39; old home, restaurant and retail operations. for the reopening of May 21.

Elvis presleyGraceland will reopen on Thursday, May 21, after it closed its tours and exhibitions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The bosses of the popular tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, focused on the life and career of the rock and roll icon, revealed that they have adjusted tours, restaurants and retail operations since they closed the attraction in March.

In a press release, it was confirmed that Graceland officials were reducing tours of the "Hound Dog" star's former home to 25% of capacity, requiring employees and encouraging visitors to wear face masks, and limiting the capacities of restaurants to 50%.

Temperature controls will be implemented for guests and employees, and hand sanitizing stations will also be installed.

"We are helping Memphis and Tennessee regain a certain sense of normalcy," Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings, said in a statement.