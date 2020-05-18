Elon Musk could have angered Grimes' mother with the & # 39; red pill & # 39; Tweet

WENN

Sandy Garossino has written and deleted her tweets that appeared to be directed at her daughter's boyfriend, while creator of & # 39; The Matrix & # 39 ;, Lilly Wachowski, sends insults to the founder of Tesla.

Elon musk could have fallen on the bad side of Grimes& # 39; mother for her recent tweet. Hours after the Tesla founder told his more than 34 million Twitter followers to "take the red pill," former Crown Prosecutor Sandy Garossino wrote a reply that appeared to have been directed at the 48-year-old man.

"If your partner had a challenging pregnancy and calving in the past two weeks … And you were over the age of 16," wrote the National Observer columnist on her social media account, "Would you be criticizing the MRA bulls? ** t on Twitter? " Now? "He has since removed the tweet.

Apparently Sandy Garossino targeted Elon Musk for the & # 39; red pill & # 39; Tweet

It was also noted that Garossino responded to Canadian political consultant Gerard Butts' comment on Musk's "red pill" tweet. In response to Butts' comments, "A friend has a 3-week-old baby. Maybe stay away from the broflakes," he wrote, "There aren't two weeks yet." She has also removed this tweet.

Sandy Garossino reacted to Gerard Butts' Tweet

Musk presented the cryptic tweet on Sunday night, May 17. "Matrix"Fans would know it was a reference to the scene from the 1999 movie where Morpheus informs Neo that he has been living in a computer simulation.

"You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe what you want to believe," Morpheus explained at the scene. "You take the red pill, you stay in wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole is."

However, the term "red pill" has become popular as an indication of a free-thinking attitude. It was also recently used to signal a right-wing political awakening. While Musk stated in 2019 that he supported Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, his tweets have become anti-regulatory since the new coronavirus led to the closure of his Fremont factory.

Musk's tweet has garnered the support of Donald trumpthe daughter of Ivanka Trump, who responded with a simple message that said: "Taken!" The interaction, however, infuriated "The Matrix" creator Lilly Wachowski. "F *** them both," he wrote in response.

Lilly Wachowski responded to Ivanka Trump's reaction to the & # 39; red pill & # 39; by Elon Musk Tweet

In regards to his personal life, Musk welcomed a baby with Grimes in early May. The founder of Space X has shared a photo of him cradling his newborn, whose name was later revealed to be X Æ A-12. In an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he revealed that his baby's unique name comes from his singing girlfriend.