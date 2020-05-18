Ellie Goulding responds to criticism of her 40-hour fasts

Swan Gallet / WWD / Shutterstock
Ellie Goulding He went to Twitter on Sunday to respond to criticism of his fasts.
The 33-year-old singer recently said Mirror she fasted up to 40 hours at a time.
"I do it very safely by having an intentionally nutritious food the day before and after," he told the publication in an interview published on Saturday. "On the fast day, I drink high-quality electrolytes and LOTS of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless I am diabetic or have serious health problems. I grew up to 40 hours of fasting. Time ( started with 12.) Occasional fasting (time) is a great way to give your digestive system a break. It helps control blood sugar and helps fight inflammation, the mother of all health problems "
Goulding reportedly also claimed, as Mirror In other words, his "extreme measures had been approved by a friendly doctor."
It wasn't long before fans voiced their concern for the "Love Me Like You Do,quot; star on social media.
"Call it & # 39; fasting & # 39; or & # 39; reduction of & # 39; inflammation & # 39; but this is an eating disorder," a follower tweeted. "F – k @sna snapchat and f – k @elliegoulding for showing this in general only, but what about children who already think they need to starve?"
Goulding then issued a response on Twitter.
"I eat a huge amount and exercise regularly," he wrote. "I'm super healthy, sometimes I drink whatever I want, and then I fast for one day a week. I'm not starving. As far as people in the limelight are concerned, I consider myself a good role model x "
This was not the only criticism he received.
"@elliegoulding, do you think this is good advice to give to the younger generation by giving them ideas?" asked another user of social networks. "In a world where everyone thrives to be perfect, I myself had anorexia when I was younger and seeing this really makes me feel sick! This is not normal."
However, Goulding insisted that "he did not give it as advice."
"I was asked about my health and fitness during an interview, and I consider that fasting for a day (plus night, when I'm asleep) is part of that," she said. continued. "I do it safely and I'm incredibly fit and healthy. I'd say I'm a pretty decent role model x,quot;
