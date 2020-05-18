Ellie Goulding responds to criticism of her 40-hour fasts

Ellie Goulding He went to Twitter on Sunday to respond to criticism of his fasts.

The 33-year-old singer recently said Mirror she fasted up to 40 hours at a time.

"I do it very safely by having an intentionally nutritious food the day before and after," he told the publication in an interview published on Saturday. "On the fast day, I drink high-quality electrolytes and LOTS of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless I am diabetic or have serious health problems. I grew up to 40 hours of fasting. Time ( started with 12.) Occasional fasting (time) is a great way to give your digestive system a break. It helps control blood sugar and helps fight inflammation, the mother of all health problems "

Goulding reportedly also claimed, as Mirror In other words, his "extreme measures had been approved by a friendly doctor."